by Brandon J. Wysocki, posted 9 hours ago / 1,100 Views

It’s not hard to understand why shooters are a cornerstone in gaming.  Some offer frenetic action, others offer rewarding strategy, while others deliver engaging stories to back up all of the great action – the best offer all of these in one package.  Each year, a myriad of shooters are released.  While some are new entries in established, storied series, plenty are new IPs and/or fascinatingly different spins on what can be a genre rife with repetition.  Here is our shortlist for Best Shooter of 2017.      


 The Shortlist:

 
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG
 

Prey

 Prey (2017)


Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2
 
 

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II

 
 
 
 
The Winner:

 
Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 Wins!
 
Featuring colorful graphics and unique gameplay mechanics, Splatoon 2 offers a noteworthy single player campaign in addition to cooperative and competitive multiplayer.  The second entry in the unconventional and highly original third person shooter by Nintendo is a refined and expanded experience compared to its predecessor, and is the site's pick for Best Shooter of 2017. 

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (8 hours ago)

I was expecting PUBG to win.

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (9 hours ago)

Hmmm... Well its certainly a genre with variety. So its probably the most subjective genre.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

What I like about Splatoon is that it's giving the genre more variety.

Jranation
Jranation (6 hours ago)

Yes! Splatoon still got it!

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

Yay for Splatoon! :D

Errorist76
Errorist76 (8 hours ago)

I’d have voted for Wolfenstein for sure. Prey is a great nomination but not really a shooter in my book.

JON0
JON0 (9 hours ago)

Tbh a case can be made for all of these games, but at the same time all of them have their own problems. Examples would be Wolfenstein 2's level design and Splatoon, whilst being great is just more of the same

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (6 hours ago)

I disagree i liked splatoon 2 it was great but wolfenstein 2 was clearly the best of the year.It improved everything from the first game, even though not alot needed improvements and the first one is one of the best shooting game in years

habam
habam (7 hours ago)

farpoint was the best shooter last year

Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (8 hours ago)

How was Prey though? It seem to have flown under the radar. Haven't heard anyone talking about it.

Errorist76
Errorist76 (8 hours ago)

One of the best games of the last decade imho...A mix of Half Life, System Shock and Dishonored.

SuperNova
SuperNova (8 hours ago)

For what it's worth it was Nr.3 (I think) in Digital Foundrys (Non Visuals based :P) top five games of the year list.
They really, really loved it and praised it a lot for it's great atmosphere, tight gameplay and fantastic map design.

Dravenet7
Dravenet7 (1 hour ago)

I didn't play any of these games last year, but I look forward to playing Wolfenstein 2 soon and maybe Splatoon 2 down the line.

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Well deserved. Its an incredibly fun game especially with friends.

OTBWY
OTBWY (4 hours ago)

My pick as well.

Seventizz
Seventizz (4 hours ago)

PUBG is my choice for shooter of the year.

