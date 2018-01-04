Best Shooter of 2017 - ArticleBrandon J. Wysocki, posted 9 hours ago / 1,100 Views
It’s not hard to understand why shooters are a cornerstone in gaming. Some offer frenetic action, others offer rewarding strategy, while others deliver engaging stories to back up all of the great action – the best offer all of these in one package. Each year, a myriad of shooters are released. While some are new entries in established, storied series, plenty are new IPs and/or fascinatingly different spins on what can be a genre rife with repetition. Here is our shortlist for Best Shooter of 2017.
More Articles
I was expecting PUBG to win.
Hmmm... Well its certainly a genre with variety. So its probably the most subjective genre.
What I like about Splatoon is that it's giving the genre more variety.
- +3
Yes! Splatoon still got it!
Yay for Splatoon! :D
I’d have voted for Wolfenstein for sure. Prey is a great nomination but not really a shooter in my book.
Tbh a case can be made for all of these games, but at the same time all of them have their own problems. Examples would be Wolfenstein 2's level design and Splatoon, whilst being great is just more of the same
I disagree i liked splatoon 2 it was great but wolfenstein 2 was clearly the best of the year.It improved everything from the first game, even though not alot needed improvements and the first one is one of the best shooting game in years
farpoint was the best shooter last year
How was Prey though? It seem to have flown under the radar. Haven't heard anyone talking about it.
One of the best games of the last decade imho...A mix of Half Life, System Shock and Dishonored.
- 0
For what it's worth it was Nr.3 (I think) in Digital Foundrys (Non Visuals based :P) top five games of the year list.
They really, really loved it and praised it a lot for it's great atmosphere, tight gameplay and fantastic map design.
- +1
I didn't play any of these games last year, but I look forward to playing Wolfenstein 2 soon and maybe Splatoon 2 down the line.
Well deserved. Its an incredibly fun game especially with friends.
My pick as well.
PUBG is my choice for shooter of the year.
13 Comments