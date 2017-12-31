Fate/Extella Link Announced for PS4/Vita; Launching June 7th in Japan - News

In a surprise final piece of gaming news for the year, Marvelous' previously announced Fate/Extella Link (which did not have platforms attached to the announcement) has been confirmed for PS4 & Vita and will be launching on June 7th in Japan.

The game is a sequel to 2016's Fate/Extella and offers a new story, locations, and characters.

A TV commercial for the game can be viewed below:

