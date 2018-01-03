Best Strategy and/or Simulation Game of 2017 - Article

Strategy and simulation games have given players who enjoy planning ahead, reacting to movements of their opponents, and leading large groups to victory a lot to experience this past year. The diversity of these finalists speaks to the wealth and range of these experiences. To the delight of many fans Microsoft released Halo Wars 2, a sequel to the 2009 original. Creative Assembly also released a sequel of their own, in the form of Total War: Warhammer II. Ubisoft gave us an interesting crossover in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Finally, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia proved that the 3DS still had a lot to give.

The Shortlist:







Halo Wars 2





Total War: Warhammer II





Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle





Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia













The Winner:





Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Naturally, when people look back on the Nintendo Switch's first year they will think of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. However, with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft released one of the finest games in the Switch's growing library and one of the most unexpectedly pleasant surprise of the year. Thanks to that, it's this site's best Strategy and/or Simulation game of 2017.

