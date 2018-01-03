Best Strategy and/or Simulation Game of 2017 - ArticleChinh Tran, posted 4 hours ago / 603 Views
Strategy and simulation games have given players who enjoy planning ahead, reacting to movements of their opponents, and leading large groups to victory a lot to experience this past year. The diversity of these finalists speaks to the wealth and range of these experiences. To the delight of many fans Microsoft released Halo Wars 2, a sequel to the 2009 original. Creative Assembly also released a sequel of their own, in the form of Total War: Warhammer II. Ubisoft gave us an interesting crossover in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Finally, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia proved that the 3DS still had a lot to give.
The Shortlist:
Halo Wars 2
Total War: Warhammer II
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
The Winner:
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Naturally, when people look back on the Nintendo Switch's first year they will think of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. However, with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft released one of the finest games in the Switch's growing library and one of the most unexpectedly pleasant surprise of the year. Thanks to that, it's this site's best Strategy and/or Simulation game of 2017.
There are 2 games on this list I have no interest in, and one of them is the winner xD
Speaking of strategy games I’ve actually just bought Banner saga and I’m liking it. Anyone else played it
Only the first one, but I had a blast like I never had with a t-rpg that's neither made by NIS or FF tactics or FE.
- +1
Mario + rabbids, the concept makes me feel like throwing up.The rabbids are the most annoying characters in any video game.They are the jar jar binks of gaming
Good game, but got lacking by the end. If there is a sequel allow ANY combinations. IE all rabbid, or no rabbid. And specially no Mario. They took the title too literal.
