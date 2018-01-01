Best RPG of 2017 - ArticleChinh Tran, posted 8 hours ago / 1,531 Views
2017 was another strong year for RPGs and was dominated by highly anticipated sequels. Although some dissappointed, many managed to maintain - and even surpass - the quality fans have come to expect from these series. Ubisoft released South Park: The Fractured but Whole, which continued the hilarity of the 2014 original. Persona 5 finally came to the West after a series of delays, proving that it was worth the wait. Team Ninja also unleashed Nioh, a game seemingly brought back from development hell to rave reviews. Finally, Nintendo gave us Xenoblade Chronicles 2 late in the year, which quickly became the premier RPG for the Nintendo Switch.
The Shortlist:
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Persona 5
Nioh
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
The Winner:
Persona 5
Persona continues to please RPG fans with its blend of a deep story, interesting characters, stylized visuals, and mature themes. Although the wait was long, with Persona 5 P-Studio has once again proven it can provide an experience that rivals the best RPG developers in the industry and do so with flair and style to spare. It is little surprise then that Persona 5 is this site's pick for best RPG of 2017.
More Articles
Naturally.
Congrats to Persona 5. Such a fantastic game.
Still need to play this. Love 3 and 4golden
How can you not played persona 5 yet if you love 3 and 4?
- +2
Haven't been able to play P5 yet. 10 hours into Xenoblade 2 and it is SO GOOD.
"You're damn right"
If Nioh is on this list, Nier should be as well.
No surprises here.
My own vote goes to Xenoblade 2, but Persona 5 is also amazing.
Congrats to Persona 5 ! Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is still an amazing game, I wish more people had played it !
SERIously man zelda was amazing no doubt and for almost the whole year it was my favourite game, but thats is until at the end of the year i got persona 5 and im totally obssessed with this game.I cannot put it down.IMO its the real goty and it deserves it more than any game.Im not really into jrpgs but i moderately used to enjoy them, but this game ignited my love for jrpgs and it is my favourite game on ps4 and the best game i have played since bioshock
Best Choice, but how come Nier isn't on the list? Is it because the Japanese market dominated RPGs this year and we needed one western game in the list xD
I can't decide if omission of Divinity: Original Sin II (5th best ranked game on Meta in 2017, sharing 93% with Persona 5) in this list is just plain sad or hilarious, but not at all unexpected given heavily console-centric nature of vgchartz.
I loved P5 but to me it was Nier Automata.
Great game nier automata. One of the most captivating, most beautiful experiences ive ever played but persona bloody 5 was better!
- +1
Nier:Automata?
Poor, Fire Emblem. Maybe in 2018.
Nioh is an RPG?
Yes.
- 0
Action RPG
- 0
And Nier....
- 0
Nier too, should be there as well, just like Horizon.
- 0
It was always going to be P5, even for a website like this =P.
Persona was a masterpiece but Nioh was even better, anyway, kudos Persona.
This isn't Monster Hunter Stories, but congrats to P5.
Comments below voting threshold
Persons 5 can suck my cock
- -7
I am playing persona 5 , i beat the first castle now today i got to the Museum, fuck me if this game is not frustrating, we cant do shit because of the fucking cat, still dont know anyone. I remember playing persona 3 and there was clubs in the school , tons of people you would find to do stuff , this one so far seems like its not one improvement from persona 3. I hope it gets way better.
- -8
Well you have to remember in this one you are seen by your school peers as being outlaws and frankly most of the school is scared of you and considers you reprobates.
- 0
The only social life you have in Persona 5 is with 20 somethings around town. Just how it is. HOWEVER, in Persona 3 your dormmates did not talk to you at ALL and never wanted to hang out. At least you actually get texted in P5.
- 0
There is a real sense of the phantom Thieves being outsiders so they have a strong gang mentality the school side takes a more backseat role this time ,like Arminillo stated your social life is more outside school this time simply because it makes more sense under these circumstances than say P3 and P4.
- 0
21 Comments