Best Puzzle Game of 2017 - ArticleDamián "Wright" Cruz Latorre, posted 3 hours ago / 494 Views
Puzzles are often an underrated and overlooked part of gaming. As long as they are properly implemented, they can cleverly spice up the gameplay and offer thrilling mental gymnastics. Games that choose to be one with puzzles, and make them their entire genre, take on the titanic enterprise of creating a worthwhile and enjoyable challenge throughout the whole experience that deviates from standard formulas, and maintain some healthy brain stimulation.
The following are our chosen games that made us furrow our brows in heavy thinking, scratch our chins with reflexive dedication, and, ultimately, give us a nice sense of clever resolution
The Shortlist:
Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!
Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Snake Pass
The Winner:
Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!
Oozing charm and being extremely enjoyable to play cooperatively with a friend (the best way to play it, really), Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together! demands tactical-thinking, precision, and sometimes a bit of luck to get through its shape-based puzzles. Its nature dares players to furiously grin amidst terrible papercuts and lack of coordination, all while offering a pleasant presentation that keeps things fresh. All in all, it's not just a nice gem for the Switch library, but an enjoyable puzzling paper mess that can be played solo or with up to three more mates.
More Articles
Really!?! Lol. Oh well each to their own.
Snipperclips pwns!
Is this a bad joke or what? Snipperclips is one of the worst puzzle games ever made! For me it seem's that VGChartz is hype'ing Nintendo a bit too much and gives an extra credit/bonus for every Nintendo game. Sorry, but Pyuo Puyo Tetris is the true/honest winner.
Snipperclips wasn't made by Nintendo, only published. Lol. Also, Puyo Puyo Tetris is also out on the Switch, so doesn't that make it a Nintendo game as well? Seriously though, you got so hurt by this that you had make an account just to say this? Wow.
- +6
3 Comments