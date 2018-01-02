Best Adventure Game of 2017 - ArticleDamián "Wright" Cruz Latorre, posted 7 hours ago / 799 Views
While a genre that does not have a rigid definition, games in this category offer diverse and multifarious experiences that emphasize the undertaking of its characters. Whether the player is dealing with obstacles that require some good lateral thinking, choosing carefully what to say to comrades so that they don't get into uproar, or running away from an angry goat, adventure games keep delighting gamers throughout the years.
The following are our chosen games from 2017 that allowed us to embark on unforgettable adventures with charming casts of characters and wondrous stories to discover.
The Shortlist:
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
The Sexy Brutale
The Winner:
What Remains of Edith Finch
Learning about the sad history of America’s most unfortunate family during the events of What Remains of Edith Finch can prove to be a heart-wrenching trip. Limited interactivity doesn't detract from what is ultimately an adventure well worth experiencing thanks to a set of captivating and eclectic stories that are nothing if not thought-provoking.
WHat remains of edith finch is the first game that ever made me cry, i mean actual tears came out of my eyes.Its a powerful game ill never forget, truly a masterpiece
The one section with the depressed son (you know which one I am talking about) is one of my favorite parts of any game ever. So good.
eh, I'd have given it to NITW tbh.
Edith Finch is amazing but ... I wanted NITW to win this ;-;
What exactly is an adventure game. I would've thought Zerlda would be in this category.
Adventure games are usually story-driven, more slow paced games with no or minimal combat. Zelda won for best Action/Adventure game.
