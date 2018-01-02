Best Adventure Game of 2017

Best Adventure Game of 2017 - Article

by Damián "Wright" Cruz Latorre, posted 7 hours ago / 799 Views

While a genre that does not have a rigid definition, games in this category offer diverse and multifarious experiences that emphasize the undertaking of its characters. Whether the player is dealing with obstacles that require some good lateral thinking, choosing carefully what to say to comrades so that they don't get into uproar, or running away from an angry goat, adventure games keep delighting gamers throughout the years.

The following are our chosen games from 2017 that allowed us to embark on unforgettable adventures with charming casts of characters and wondrous stories to discover.  

 

The Shortlist:

 

Night in the Woods

 

What Remains of Edith Finch



Life Is Strange: Before the Storm


The Sexy Brutale

 

 

 

 

The Winner:

 

What Remains of Edith Finch

Learning about the sad history of America’s most unfortunate family during the events of What Remains of Edith Finch can prove to be a heart-wrenching trip. Limited interactivity doesn't detract from what is ultimately an adventure well worth experiencing thanks to a set of captivating and eclectic stories that are nothing if not thought-provoking.


More Articles

4 Comments

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (9 hours ago)

WHat remains of edith finch is the first game that ever made me cry, i mean actual tears came out of my eyes.Its a powerful game ill never forget, truly a masterpiece

  • +4
iLikeEggs
iLikeEggs (8 hours ago)

The one section with the depressed son (you know which one I am talking about) is one of my favorite parts of any game ever. So good.

  • +1
Chazore
Chazore (8 hours ago)

eh, I'd have given it to NITW tbh.

  • +1
VersusEvil
VersusEvil (8 hours ago)

Edith Finch is amazing but ... I wanted NITW to win this ;-;

  • 0
Poweranimals
Poweranimals (9 hours ago)

What exactly is an adventure game. I would've thought Zerlda would be in this category.

  • 0
kenjab
kenjab (8 hours ago)

Adventure games are usually story-driven, more slow paced games with no or minimal combat. Zelda won for best Action/Adventure game.

  • 0