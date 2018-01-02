Best Adventure Game of 2017 - Article

While a genre that does not have a rigid definition, games in this category offer diverse and multifarious experiences that emphasize the undertaking of its characters. Whether the player is dealing with obstacles that require some good lateral thinking, choosing carefully what to say to comrades so that they don't get into uproar, or running away from an angry goat, adventure games keep delighting gamers throughout the years.

The following are our chosen games from 2017 that allowed us to embark on unforgettable adventures with charming casts of characters and wondrous stories to discover.

The Shortlist:

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch









Life Is Strange: Before the Storm





The Sexy Brutale

The Winner:

What Remains of Edith Finch

Learning about the sad history of America’s most unfortunate family during the events of What Remains of Edith Finch can prove to be a heart-wrenching trip. Limited interactivity doesn't detract from what is ultimately an adventure well worth experiencing thanks to a set of captivating and eclectic stories that are nothing if not thought-provoking.

