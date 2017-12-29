PlayStation 4 Sales Surpass the 3DS - Sales

Lifetime sales for the PlayStation 4 have surpassed the Nintendo 3DS to become the best-selling eighth generation console, according to our estimates.

The PlayStation 4 became the number one console for the week ending November 25 as it sold 1.66 million units for the week to bring its lifetime to sales to 69.76 million units. The 3DS sold 396,971 units for the same week to bring its lifetime sales to 68.88 million units.

Comparing sales by region, the PlayStation 4 has sold 21.97 million units in the US, while the 3DS has sold 20.33 million units. In Europe the PlayStation 4 has sold 27.81 million units, while the 3DS has sold 19.24 million units. In Japan the 3DS has a significant lead with 23.58 million units sold, while the PlayStation 4 has sold 5.56 million units.

Looking more closely at Europe, the PlayStation 4 has sold 4.63 million units in the UK, compared to 3.76 million units the 3DS has sold. In Germany the PlayStation 4 has sold 4.93 million units, while the 3DS has sold 3.77 million units. In France the 3DS has sold 5.09 million units, while the PlayStation 4 has sold 3.89 million units.

Here are the sales of all of the eighth generation consoles:

PlayStation 4 - 69.76 Million Nintendo 3DS - 68.88 Million Xbox One - 34.16 Million PlayStation Vita - 15.79 Million Nintendo Wii U - 13.53 Million

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe and in February 2014 in Japan, while the 3DS launched in February 2011 in Japan and in March 2011 in North America and Europe.

