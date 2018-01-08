Best Game Nobody Played of 2017 - Article

In a year like this, filled to the brim with amazing games, there were always going to be a number of great titles that would unfortunately end up being overlooked by most people. And even if you wanted to play every great game out there, there simply isn't enough time in a year to do so. That, amongst a multitude of other reasons, is why we have a yearly award for the best game nobody played; to acknowledge and honour the games that, despite their high quality, were sadly forgotten about or widely overlooked for whatever reason.

The Shortlist:





Gravity Rush 2





Metroid: Samus Returns





The Surge





Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

The Winner:

Metroid: Samus Returns

The Metroid series hasn't exactly had the best time in recent years, with long periods of time passing between releases, and the few games that we've actually gotten being largely disappointing. Samus Returns was seen as a clear return to form by many fans of the series, and critics very much seemed to agree. Unfortunately the sales haven't, at least thus far, matched this critical reception. Samus Returns does a great job at capturing the look and feel of classic Metroid, while still managing to innovate the series' gameplay, and yet people haven't really gravitated towards the game.

Perhaps it's the 3DS as a platform that's no longer attracting players, or maybe the long wait between proper new Metroid games has resulted in waning interest in the franchise as a whole, but Samus Returns hasn't reached the level of sales that most other games in the franchise historically have, and follows on from an abysmal sales performance by the recent spin-off title Metroid Prime: Federation Force.

The low level of sales for all of the shortlisted titles is a huge shame, and each of the nominees is well worth playing, so if you haven't done so already then maybe consider picking some of them up. In that respect Metroid: Samus Returns is certainly a very good place to start.

