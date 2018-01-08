Best Game Nobody Played of 2017 - ArticleTaneli Palola, posted 7 hours ago / 1,461 Views
In a year like this, filled to the brim with amazing games, there were always going to be a number of great titles that would unfortunately end up being overlooked by most people. And even if you wanted to play every great game out there, there simply isn't enough time in a year to do so. That, amongst a multitude of other reasons, is why we have a yearly award for the best game nobody played; to acknowledge and honour the games that, despite their high quality, were sadly forgotten about or widely overlooked for whatever reason.
The Shortlist:
Gravity Rush 2
Metroid: Samus Returns
The Surge
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
The Winner:
Metroid: Samus Returns
The Metroid series hasn't exactly had the best time in recent years, with long periods of time passing between releases, and the few games that we've actually gotten being largely disappointing. Samus Returns was seen as a clear return to form by many fans of the series, and critics very much seemed to agree. Unfortunately the sales haven't, at least thus far, matched this critical reception. Samus Returns does a great job at capturing the look and feel of classic Metroid, while still managing to innovate the series' gameplay, and yet people haven't really gravitated towards the game.
Perhaps it's the 3DS as a platform that's no longer attracting players, or maybe the long wait between proper new Metroid games has resulted in waning interest in the franchise as a whole, but Samus Returns hasn't reached the level of sales that most other games in the franchise historically have, and follows on from an abysmal sales performance by the recent spin-off title Metroid Prime: Federation Force.
The low level of sales for all of the shortlisted titles is a huge shame, and each of the nominees is well worth playing, so if you haven't done so already then maybe consider picking some of them up. In that respect Metroid: Samus Returns is certainly a very good place to start.
Gravity rush 2 for me.Its a crime gravity rush isnt too popular
Gravity Rush 2 is amazing!! One of the best sleeper exclusives for Ps4.
Hm. I own 2 of them. Nice ass in the Ys VIII pic.
Gravity Rush 2 was such an under appreciated game. I'm just hoping it isn't the last of Kat's adventures.
I don't see Sony picking up the franchise for a 3rd game seeing how bad it sold.
I only played gravity rush 2 and ys 8 but Yakuza 0 is the better game that nobody played
I have all those, but haven't played any of them. Love Yakuza tho.
"Best Game that Nobody Played" Well, that's a rude slap in the face to that fanbase, unfortunately in Metroid's case, it is true. Hopefully, Prime 4 can have that Breath of the Wild/Odyssey effect and bring in record setting numbers for the Metroid series.
I feel like Metroid Samus Returns didn't do as well as it could have because a lot of people have moved on from the 3DS (with the exception of Pokemon and Fire Emblem fans). I hope Prime gives the series more of a boost too.
Something about the art direction and design of The Surge didn't appeal to me. Played it on X1X for a bit, but ultimately left it alone.
Truly an underrated game in an underrated series.
I think the series is more underplayed than underrated.
Gravity Rush 2 is not a good game. I was so bored of it. Grats to Metroid, that is definitely a game worth playing. (Downvotes for stating an opinion incoming) haha
You love MS and Nintendo and hate Sony, we get it mate.
Assumptions are the mother of all F#@! Ups as the saying goes. Honestly GR2 is overhyped if anything. I didn't even know it was a Sony IP until recently. I guess people have to say its great because it carries that 1st party title badge?
