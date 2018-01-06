Best Original Music Score of 2017 - Article

Music has always played an integral role in my personal enjoyment of any video game. A great soundtrack can elevate a game from being just another average or forgettable gameplay experience into something genuinely excellent, while a poor soundtrack can just as easily ruin what would otherwise be a perfectly acceptable game. Fortunately, 2017 has been a very good year for video game music, as we've seen more than just a few wonderful original scores come out of this year's video game releases.

Not only do some of the best scores of the year come familiar franchises - oftentimes trying out something quite different with their music and succeeding in the process - but a lot of them also come from entirely new places. However, as is always the case, only a few games can be fully recognised in these awards, and the following four games received the most votes to make it into this year's shortlist for the best original music score.

The Shortlist:

Nier: Automata

Persona 5

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Winner:

Nier: Automata

Ultimately, the award for the best original music score of 2017 goes to Nier: Automata, which beat out some of the year's biggest and most acclaimed releases for this particular award. Composed by much of the same team that was responsible for the music in the original Nier, the music in Nier: Automata feels like a very direct continuation of the original's style. However, while elements of the score retained some of the quiet melancholy of Nier and its excellent soundtrack, Automata's score also incorporated various new elements that successfully conveyed the feel of the game's harsher themes and environments.

Additionally, vocals play a prominent role in much of the Automata's score, which another element that has carried over from the first Nier. The music in Nier: Automata emphasizes the game's atmosphere to a degree that very few other video game scores ever manage to do and fully deserves the honor of best original music score of 2017.

