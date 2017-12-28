PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan Lifetime Sales – October 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Japan for October 2017 shows the lead the PlayStation 4 currently has. However, the Switch continues to close the gap.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 5.45 million units lifetime, the Switch 2.02 million units, and the Xbox One 82,397 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 has a 72 percent market share, the Switch sits at 27 percent, and the Xbox One just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,447,356

Switch Total Sales: 2,024,270

Xbox One Total Sales: 82,397

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 17,142 units and the Xbox One is down 1,142 units.

The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 134,118 units and the Xbox One by 235,406. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 101,288.

Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 70 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 30 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One less than one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 101,851

Switch Monthly Sales: 235,969

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 563

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

