Switch Outsells PS2 in Japan in First Calendar Year

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the PlayStation 2 in Japan when you compare the first calendar year of the two platforms, according to figures from Famitsu.

The PlayStation 2 sold 3,016,622 by the end of December 2000, while the Nintendo Switch has sold 3,258,083 units as of December 24. With one week still remaining for 2017 the Switch will grow its lead on the PlayStation 2.

Both platforms launched in March with the PlayStation 2 selling 885,023 units in its first month and the Nintendo Switch selling 524,371 units.

