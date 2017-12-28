Switch Outsells PS2 in Japan in First Calendar Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,845 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the PlayStation 2 in Japan when you compare the first calendar year of the two platforms, according to figures from Famitsu.
The PlayStation 2 sold 3,016,622 by the end of December 2000, while the Nintendo Switch has sold 3,258,083 units as of December 24. With one week still remaining for 2017 the Switch will grow its lead on the PlayStation 2.
Both platforms launched in March with the PlayStation 2 selling 885,023 units in its first month and the Nintendo Switch selling 524,371 units.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This is good, but expected. Switch real goal is 3DS which should end with over 25 million units lifetime. So far his first year was by far worse (1m) but because of stock problems. 2018 will be the real test.
Nice. Those are huge numbers.
It is following the footsteps of 3ds in terms of sales so this is not too surprising at least in japan
This thing is gonna outsell the wii easily
In Japan, yes; worldwide, not likely. The Switch isn’t nearly as gimmicky as the Wii, and it doesn’t have nearly strong enough third party support to help it capture western markets. Problem is, even if it got more third party titles like CoD or BF, it still wouldn’t be the system of choice for those games by the vast majority of gamers.
- -1
Meh Wii didn't have much third party support, had a lot of backlash and bad headlines like "The only console not in HD". Switch is only receiving love all over the internet since few weeks after launch and adult/gamers/casual players all want one where the Wii mostly got interesting for families and kids.
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
What did the PS2 sell LT in Japan??? I'm still willing to bet it won't quite beat the PS2 in Japan. Close but not quite...
- -6
PS2 sold 21.8 mil in Japan. The 3DS beat the PS2's sales in Japan last year, and it took 5 years to reach that number whereas it took the PS2 nearly 8 years to do so.
- +5
STILLLLL.... PS2 will outsell switch lifetime.... what we are seeing is just the starting craze of switch which will die off in about 3 years...ps2 maintained its sales for over 7-8 years...
- -9
Meh, it depends on third party. Nintendo fell behind on third party for the last... Since N64. It just got Skyrim, what if Square Enix tries to cash in? Then Nintendo will be getting FF7-15 for the first time, Kingdom Hearts 1-3, Dragon Quests that were not released on Nintendo, Tomb Raider, Dues Ex, and a ton others. I'm making a topic about this, just to rile everyone up
- -1
I don’t think Switch is going to fall flat in Japan. It’s got the Japanese third party support, which will make a top seller there for a good while. Worldwide, I doubt it’s going to do as well as say the Wii, due to its lack of strong third party support and not having the strong gimmick benefit, but it’ll do very well regardless. I’m thinking 80-85 million LT.
- 0
Wii started strong too......but nintendo has a bad repo with the third party developers....u can see this year also.....none of the non nintendo games has yet passed the 1 milion mark....closest being mario+rabbits game...which may tough that mark by the year end.....but top 4 nintendo titles are way ahead all around 3-4 million and going further.....this same third party crash will ruin switch as well....just wait 2-3 years and u ll see it....same old story for nintendo just difference of consoles
- -8
I thumbed ya up, don't worry. You speak the truth but the truth usually hurts haha.
- -5
6 Comments