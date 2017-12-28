Double Dragon IV Out Now for iOS and Android - News

/ 455 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Arc System Works has has released Double Dragon IV for iOS and Android. The first mission is free to play, however, in order to play the rest of the game you must purchase it.





Here is an overview of the game:

The story picks up after the elimination of the Black Warriors in Double Dragon II! Experience all-new exhilarating action with the original old-school graphics! Use the art of Sou-Setsu-Ken to rescue the kidnapped Marian! Plus, new enemy characters including ninjas, karate masters, and sumo wrestlers,none of which have been seen in Double Dragon before! There are lots of extra modes, too! Cool new features fans have been waiting for! Playable enemy characters, Tower Mode, and even more!

Double Dragon IV is also available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles