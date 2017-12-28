The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Info Details Characters - News

Bandai Namco has released new information on The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia that details characters.

Diane (Human Size) (voiced by Aoi Yuuki)

She has easy-to-use standard attacks whose movement is rather slow, but can be recommend to any player. There is a one-tempo pause when using her “Double Hammer” technique, but because it is not hindered by distance and obstacles, it is effective when it catches the enemy off guard.

Arthur Pendragon (voiced by Sachi Kokuryu)

An easy-to-use character with a standard attack set and the ability to counter direct attacks. When using counters, be sure to aim for the proper timing, such as during rush-style attacks and attacks with big preliminary actions, or when the opponent runs out of magical power and can only use direct attacks.

Twigo (voiced by Kenta Miyake)

A character with long-reaching attacks. Particularly, the “Whirlwind” technique is his main strength since it has a wide range both frontward and horizontally. His aerial sword attack is also powerful. He is a recommended character as he is easy for anyone to fight with.

Gilthunder (voiced by Mamoru Miyano)

An all-rounder with steady strength who can fight regardless of distance. His long distance attacks like the “Raiju no Tsuiso” and “Raiteni no Tettsui” techniques can easily target opponents, and his easy to connect “Raimeizan” technique is effective as an additional blow after a standard attack.

Jericho (voiced by Marina Inoue)

She has a high number of attacks and is recommended for combo lovers. With her long distance shots, and magical techniques that follow approaching and consecutively attacking the opponent (and further pursuing with a mirage step), you can get an unmatched sense of exhilaration if you know how to fight using the basics.

Guila (voiced by Mariya Ise)

Since her handy shot attacks are easy to use, she is particularly recommended for players early on. When it comes to long range combat, you will want to always remain conscious of fighting the opponent from a distance. Use her “Killer Mine” trap-set technique to try to restrain the approaching opponent.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9, 2018 in North America and Europe.

