Mighty Gunvolt Burst Ver. 1.3 Adds Three DLC Characters, Demo - News

posted 3 hours ago

Mighty Gunvolt Burst will get a Version 1.3 update today that includes three new playable DLC characters and a demo version on the eShop. Minor bug fixes have also been implemented. The game is available on Switch and 3DS.

The new characters, called the "Rivals" DLC group, include RAY (Mighty No. 9), Copen (Azure Striker Gunvolt), and Kurona (Gal*Gun 2). Each has a unique set of abilities and skills. They will be listed under the "Purchase DLC" section of the title screen, for $1.99 each.

A demo also goes live today. You will be able to play through the demo as Beck, Gunvolt, or the DLC character Ekoro. Available stages include the tutorial City stage, Waterworks Bureau, and Radio Tower. If you transfer your demo save file to the retail version of the game, you will unlock Ekoro free of charge.

Finally, developer Inti Creates announced Mighty Gunvolt Burst has surpassed 80,000 downloads. The studio is offering fans a special wallpaper to commemorate the milestone.

