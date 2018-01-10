Overall Game of the Year 2017 - ArticleEvan Norris, posted 3 hours ago / 897 Views
With PS4 at the peak of its power, indie developers pushing the envelope, and Nintendo Switch serving notice that it's here to stay, 2017 saw a glut of amazing software. The indie darling Cuphead won the hearts and minds of critics and consumers with its punishing difficulty and Max Fleischer cartoon aesthetic. Horizon: Zero Dawn impressed with gorgeous graphics, intense combat, and a vast open world. The Switch launch title Breath of the Wild proved to be a killer app for Nintendo's upstart hybrid. Atlus' Persona 5 won over a legion of fans thanks to its impressive art direction, battle system, and story. And finally Super Mario Odyssey, in a year of game-of-the-generation candidates, actually scored the highest. There was no shortage of greatness in 2017.
The Shortlist:
Cuphead
Horizon: Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Persona 5
Super Mario Odyssey
The Runner-Up:
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Featuring a charismatic new character, a fascinating mythology and storyline, addictive looting and crafting, and some of the best open-world combat available, Horizon: Zero Dawn represents another terrific first-party exclusive on Sony's juggernaut of a home console. Perhaps Horizon is the future for Guerrilla Games, who had mined everything it could from its Killzone series. If so, the future is bright.
The Winner:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
"Maybe, what happened next, was inevitable," says Ralphie in A Christmas Story. From the moment Breath of the Wild hit store shelves in March, and its genius became apparent, its spot at the top of the game of the year award pile was, perhaps, inevitable. Zelda titles are perennial "GOTY" material, but the ways in which Breath of the Wild pushed the series in new directions made its victory all the more likely. Ironically, it was by looking backward in time that the game found the confidence to march forward. It took the open-endedness of the NES classic and married with emergent gameplay and improvisational combat.
As with most games in the long-running franchise, Breath of the Wild achieves greatness not via one monumental mechanic, but through several systems and engines communicating with and responding to each other. Physics, chemistry, artificial intelligence, weapon durability, locomotion, and player choice combine to create a gaming experience for the ages, and this site's pick for the best game of 2017.
Previous Winners:
2016 - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
2015 - Rocket League
2014 - Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
2013 - Super Mario 3D World
2012 - Journey
2011 - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
2010 - Mass Effect 2
2009 - Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
2008 - LittleBigPlanet
2007 - BioShock
All great games that I'd be happy to see win GOTY, so can't really argue with this decision at all, lol.
That Cuphead is even in the running makes me happy. Congrats to BotW though.
Wait, Mario wasn't the runner-up? I'm surprised.
Probably a case of differing fanbases. Nintendo fans would gravitate towards Zelda, Sony fans would gravitate towards Horizon - in fact Horizon has won more GOTY awards than Odyssey in general, despite Odyssey having a considerably better critical reception. Either way, it's great to see so many great games from different companies in a single year (let's not forget Persona 5 too).
You can't have TWO Nintendo games finishing 1 and 2. That would be a shit storm of epic proportions.
Poor Odyssey wound up with fairly few awards as BotW sponged them all up lol... I personally think Odyssey was BotW's equal.
I strongly disagree.
I'd dock Odyssey 3 points just for being easier than a fifth avenue hooker. It makes the Yoshi games look like Ninja Gaiden.
Not really going to complain about BotW winning. It's definitely a fun and excellent game, though Mario Odyssey feels like a very close 2nd to me. Another excellent game that just had me excited from beginning to end.
I'm actually really glad Odyssey isn't up there. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills, because everyone keeps talking about what an amazing game it is and to me... It just looks like really well-polished boredom.
I must say "boredom" is an adjective I never expected to see applied to Odyssey, but well, to each their own I guess.
I just don't get it.
Congrats to Zelda
Darn good list. It's been a quality year, even with EA, Activision, WB, and 2K doing their best to screw it up at the end.
Persona 5 should've been runner-up at least IMO. Congrats to Zelda though, beautiful game.
Of course you'd say that lol :P I still need to play it at some point, I mean, I own it so that's a start, and I'm thinking of mixing my backlog up and playing games in the order I want to instead of prioritising older games first, that way I'll get to it quicker, might be done by Christmas ;)
I don't think Persona 5 is quite mainstream enough to garner the votes. I've only heard great things about it... definitely intend to give it a try eventually, but I wonder if some people saw the visuals and the "5" without having previously played a Persona and were turned off to it. I certainly assumed it wouldn't appeal to me until everyone started raving about it here.
1.3m+ titles across two platforms sounds mainstream enough to me.
When I speak to my console-bound friends who keep mostly to those games most would call "mainstream" (shooters, sports, and a few RPGs), every one of them would know of Mario and Zelda. If I asked them about Persona, I really doubt any would know of it as I've never seen any of them playing it. If it sold 1.3 million so far that is indeed a decent number, but it's in the ballpark of what Bayonetta 2 sold as a Wii U exclusive.
Comparing it to the other games on this list, Cuphead appears to have doubled that in around a month, Horizon is closing in on 4 million, BotW is approaching 6 million across both platforms, and Odyssey has in under three months sold about as much as Persona 5 in Japan alone, and as of a month ago it has cleared 5 million total.
Obviously Persona 5 is not some niche, little-known game like some of the PC games I like to play, but it did not have the advantage of being instantly recognizable to many (if not most) of the gaming community. It was certainly the least played of any of the games on this list, and that can't have helped its cause.
This isn't a website if average dudebro's. This is a website if gaming enthusiasts. Just because a bunch of normies don't know what Persona 5 is doesn't mean it isn't mainstream.
We're not talking about which game sold the most. I pointed out that it's a 1m+ title, and as such it isn't niche or even unpopular.
Another win for Zelda!
Of course Zelda won, but why Horizon for runner-up? I mean, I get not picking Odyssey (fanbase retaliation for having Nintendo games in the #1 and #2 slots), but Horizon? If you wanted to pander to other fanbases, why not something with a higher critical reception? Like, I dunno... Persona 5?
