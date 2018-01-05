Best Remake, Remaster, or HD Collection of 2017

by Evan Norris, posted 7 hours ago / 1,313 Views

In terms of brand new games, 2017 was one of the better years in recent memory. Yet it also scored big with old games made new again. The industry saw remastered and remade games, collections of classics, and best-sellers with added content and features. Perhaps most remarkable is how well many remasters and collections have sold. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy passed 2.5 million units several months ago. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe became the "fastest-selling game" in franchise history, hitting 459,000 copies on launch day in the US.

 

 

The Shortlist:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

 Crash N. Sane


Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

 FFXII Zodiac


Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions

Superstar Saga


Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 

 

 

The Winner:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe winner

When Mario Kart 8 landed in 2014 it was already, debatably, the best kart racer ever made. Then came Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which included all previously-released DLC; added new characters, items, and mechanics; and introduced a spectacular battle mode. It turned what was already a substantial, enjoyable gaming experience into something monumentally large and replayable. With 48 tracks, 42 racers, eight battle arenas, dozens of vehicle customization options, and five battle modes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is overflowing with content for solo racers and for friends online and offline. How Nintendo will attempt to surpass its greatness with Mario Kart 9 is anyone's guess.


19 Comments

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (7 hours ago)

Crash was robbed! Robbed I say!

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (6 hours ago)

Shocked, thought it would be crash. Even if you take the stance of MK8 being a better game, Crash is the bigger upgrade.

Hynad
Hynad (6 hours ago)

Exactly. Crash took a lot more work to make. The game isn't a direct port with added features, like Mario Kart 8 DX.

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

I heard this was based on voting.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

But... Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is none of those three things o.O

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

Well, it got a resolution bump and some tweaks, so it technically can be considered a remaster.

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

I mean personally I'd call it a port, but I guess it doesn't take much to be classed as a remaster these days anyway lol :P

Machina
Machina (6 hours ago)

All these people saying Crash - why didn't you vote?! The user voting was what tipped it for Mario Kart.

mZuzek
mZuzek (4 hours ago)

I assumed so. This really proves we have a Nintendo problem then.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

To be honest, I didn't even know there was a voting going on.

Poojipoo
Poojipoo (6 hours ago)

MK8D is a port and Samus Returns should have been on the list. ;)

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (6 hours ago)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Nuvendil
Nuvendil (4 hours ago)

Also where is Samus Returns? And if we are going to toss in only moderately upgraded ports, FAST RMX is a better option than Mario Kart 9 Deluxe. At least it has some serious graphical upgrades and gameplay improvements to go with the added content. MK 8 is just running at 1080p with a new battle mode

StokedUp
StokedUp (6 hours ago)

All good games but Crash was the better game out of that lot.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (7 hours ago)

My vote goes for Crash, but MK8 Deluxe is also fantastic.

RedKingXIII
RedKingXIII (2 hours ago)

The lack of Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap here is disapointing, but hey, congrats MK8 DX! Well deserved.

Luke888
Luke888 (6 hours ago)

Sad that Samus Returns wasn't nominated, definitely deserved the win. Still I enjoyed MK8D a lot and it's probably up there among the best games I played this year

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (6 hours ago)

I agree with you mate, for me Samus Returns deserved to be on this list more than Mario & Luigi.

greencactaur
greencactaur (7 hours ago)

They're all pretty great games aren't they! So hard to choose which one is best imo.

DialgaMarine
DialgaMarine (1 hour ago)

Pretty pathetic. Good thing no one takes this site’s gaming opinions seriously.

Azuren
Azuren (4 hours ago)

Excuse me, but the winner wasn't even in this post: Dragon's Dogma.

Hynad
Hynad (6 hours ago)

Mario Kart was a remaster? Hmmm... OK. I thought it was a lazy port moreso than a remaster, but ok. Crash and FFXII got robbed indeed.

Jranation
Jranation (2 hours ago)

That..... was shocking! Even though I voted for MK8D

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (3 hours ago)

Lack of Kingdom Hearts is disappointing.

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (5 hours ago)

MK8D was amazing, got 55 hours out of the single player content alone on it, even better again for the many people who didn't have a Wii-U. Strange the lack of mention of Switch Skyrim or Doom (I know doom isn't so much a remake... but the amount of work to port that to the Switch has to be commended)

Bandorr
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

In what ways are Skyrim and Doom a remake or a remaster?
And why would the amount of effort for a port factor into a voting contest?

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (4 hours ago)

Skyrim is a remaster of a game which launched in 2011, sure it has been labeled as "special edition" or so, but the game is a remaster with reworked textures, lighting and shadows as well as offering fixes to bugs in the original version.

If you don't consider it a remaster would it be more fair to call it a complete edition? but then.... it has newer features such as motion controls and amiibo support on the Switch which did not exist in the 2011 game.

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (4 hours ago)

Heck, Mario Kart 8 was originally launched on the WiiU in 2014 to suggest that game is a remake/remaster because it is now 1080p rather than 720p but then in the same breath suggest that Skyrim Special edition is not a remake is just ludicrous.

Bandorr
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

Mario kart 8 had a lot of changes.
New characters, cars, mini games. Plus they added the double box, and made changes like red shell and blue shell don't hit team mates.

That is a lot more than amiibo support, and motion control.

  • 0
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

I understand wanting Skyrim to be on the list, but Doom for Switch is neither a remake or remaster.

BraLoD
BraLoD (6 hours ago)

Crash would be the best remaster/remake. Final Fantasy XII the best game. So, heh xP

