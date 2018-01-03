Best Horror Game of 2017 - ArticleEvan Norris, posted 2 hours ago / 918 Views
If you love to be terrified or grossed out, 2017 was the year for you. There were small-scale psychological horror games, big-budget bloodbaths, and, thanks to the emergence of virtual reality, some (literally) in-your-face frights. Dead by Daylight scored points for its asymmetrical multiplayer options. The Evil Within 2 built on the freaky foundation Shinji Mikami set three years ago. Outlast II asked its players to run and hide, in true survival-horror fashion. Resident Evil VII brought arguably the most famous and beloved horror franchise back to respectability and, incidentally, into the first-person perspective.
The Shortlist:
Dead by Daylight
The Evil Within 2
Outlast 2
Resident Evil VII: Biohazard
The Winner:
Resident Evil VII: Biohazard
For its first hour of first-person stealth, Resident Evil VII could be confused with an Outlast game or something from the Frictional Games canon. After that the game opens up to reveal something refreshingly similar to the origins of the series. Regardless of its western horror paraphernalia and first-person perspective, Resident Evil VII plays closely to the 1996 original — which is just what the franchise needed. Backtracking is encouraged; ammo is limited; puzzles and traps block the way forward; and monsters, both animal and human, are a constant threat. Hopefully, Resident Evil VII is the beginning of a renaissance for horror's flagship franchise.
Deserved win imho, the series managed to come back from its downfall with 5 and 6
RE7 will be my first purchase when I get the VR gear for the PS4. I knew that even before this article.
I loved this game. Its really scary, just like in the old times.
Good choice. This is also my GOTY alongside Odissey. The best horror survivor since Alien Isolation and arguably the best horror game of the 21st century in my book :-)
Evil Within 2 is probably the most underrated game of the year. That said, both games are the best horror games in a very long time. I never been much on jump scare games like amnesia and every horror game with good gameplay that has come out in the past 10 years or so has been to action based for my taste. Evil within 2 is the perfect balance of horror and gameplay and re7 actually made a good game in the best camera angle for a horror game which gives me high hopes for the future of the genre and RE in general.
Excellent game. just wish it supported move for aiming.
Without and especially in VR! Well deserved
Easy win, and more than deserved.
Never heard of Dead by Daylight. Is it good? :)
It's a multiplayer horror game like Friday the 13
It's a multiplayer horror game like Friday the 13th, but in my opinion it's better. Truly one of the most fun multiplayer games I have ever played.
FRAnkly i didnt thought this game was scary even in slightest but i still had alot of fun playing it.It was a great return to form for resident evil
Should’ve played it in VR.
