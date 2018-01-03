Best Horror Game of 2017 - Article

/ 918 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

If you love to be terrified or grossed out, 2017 was the year for you. There were small-scale psychological horror games, big-budget bloodbaths, and, thanks to the emergence of virtual reality, some (literally) in-your-face frights. Dead by Daylight scored points for its asymmetrical multiplayer options. The Evil Within 2 built on the freaky foundation Shinji Mikami set three years ago. Outlast II asked its players to run and hide, in true survival-horror fashion. Resident Evil VII brought arguably the most famous and beloved horror franchise back to respectability and, incidentally, into the first-person perspective.

The Shortlist:





Dead by Daylight



The Evil Within 2



Outlast 2



Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

The Winner:





Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

For its first hour of first-person stealth, Resident Evil VII could be confused with an Outlast game or something from the Frictional Games canon. After that the game opens up to reveal something refreshingly similar to the origins of the series. Regardless of its western horror paraphernalia and first-person perspective, Resident Evil VII plays closely to the 1996 original — which is just what the franchise needed. Backtracking is encouraged; ammo is limited; puzzles and traps block the way forward; and monsters, both animal and human, are a constant threat. Hopefully, Resident Evil VII is the beginning of a renaissance for horror's flagship franchise.

More Articles