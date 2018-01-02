Best Platfomer of 2017

Best Platfomer of 2017 - Article

by Evan Norris, posted 8 hours ago / 1,207 Views

Platform games made quite an impression in 2017. Not only did they score highly in critical circles — Super Mario Odyssey, for example, is the third highest-scoring game ever on GameRankings — but they won over consumers too. Almost all sub-genres were represented this calendar year: run-and-gun platformers, 3D collectathons, platform-adventures, and so on. Moreover, many dormant or struggling IPs were reborn, including SonicWonder Boy, and Crash (although the latter two were not eligible for this particular award, as remakes, they were eligible for the Best Remake, Remaster or HD Collection award). Overall, it was a banner year for one of the industry's oldest and most reliable genres.

 

 

The Shortlist:


Cuphead

Cuphead


A Hat in Time

A Hat in Time


Sonic Mania

Sonic Mania


Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey

 

 

 

The Winner:

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey winner

The king of platformers reigns again. For 30+ years, the mustachioed Mario has starred in countless amazing adventures, many of them redefining what a platform game can and should be. Super Mario Odyssey once again raises the bar, introducing a brilliant "capture" mechanic that fits so effortlessly into the rules of Super Mario that you wonder why it wasn't there all along. With hundreds of collectibles, a grand orchestral soundtrack, perfect controls, and enough creativity and ingenuity for a dozen games, Super Mario Odyssey earns its place in the pantheon of great platformers.


More Articles

8 Comments

Flilix
Flilix (8 hours ago)

The platforming genre definitely had its best year in a long time!

  • +8
Luke888
Luke888 (8 hours ago)

Yessss! Odyssey is definition of pure fun in videogames! Congrats to the devs of Sonic Mania for earning a nomination, they did a great job and they seem to have a good idea of where the franchise should be going (or, more correctly, what it should stick to) as opposed to Sonic Team

  • +5
AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (5 hours ago)

I wouldn't be mad or disagree with any of these winning, which is a sign of a great year!

  • +4
kuaga
kuaga (3 hours ago)

Cuphead is the best.

  • +3
Nogamez
Nogamez (8 hours ago)

No yooka laylee?

  • +2
Pinkie_pie
Pinkie_pie (3 hours ago)

No crash bandicoot? n sane

  • 0
Flilix
Flilix (3 hours ago)

They didn't include remakes and collections and stuff like that.

  • +1
BraLoD
BraLoD (3 hours ago)

2017 was quite the year. Sonic Mania was the game I was waiting since I was a kid, I hope Sega can understand now what a good Sonic game feels like, Sonic.

  • 0

Comments below voting threshold

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (8 hours ago)

Duhhhh

  • -7