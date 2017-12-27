Analyst: PS4 to Sell 100M Units by 2019, PS5 and Next Xbox Likely Coming 2021 - News

The Xbox One X might have just launched last month, however, IDC research director for gaming and VR/AR Lewis Ward speaking with GamingBolt feels the next generation Xbox and the PlayStation 5 will launch in 2021.

"Right now I think PS5 and the next-gen Xbox will arrive in 2021, but that’s really just a tentative placeholder in my forecast," said Ward.





Ward believes the PlayStation 4 will sell 100 million units in 2019. With sales having just hit 70 million units it is a safe bet.

"I think the PS4 will probably get there in 2019," he said.



