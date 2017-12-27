Analyst: PS4 to Sell 100M Units by 2019, PS5 and Next Xbox Likely Coming 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 2,030 Views
The Xbox One X might have just launched last month, however, IDC research director for gaming and VR/AR Lewis Ward speaking with GamingBolt feels the next generation Xbox and the PlayStation 5 will launch in 2021.
"Right now I think PS5 and the next-gen Xbox will arrive in 2021, but that’s really just a tentative placeholder in my forecast," said Ward.
Ward believes the PlayStation 4 will sell 100 million units in 2019. With sales having just hit 70 million units it is a safe bet.
"I think the PS4 will probably get there in 2019," he said.
2018 will be an incredible games year on PS4, the 100 million PS4 consoles sold will be reached quickly.
I hope ps5 is BC. I have a huge backlog of ps4 games that I need to finish.
That’s likely the reason Sony is using x86. It seems almost guaranteed that PS5 will be BC.
I think by the first quatre of 2019 ps4 would ve crossed 100 million units and really until 2020 no one should even think about ps5.The ps4 is doing better than expected and sony should let that continue for a while and by that i mean atleast no ps5 announcements until 2020 that at the end of the year
Seven year life cycles are boring. No thanks.
Have been saying this since about 2 years ago.
seeing the games coming next year i see no problem reaching such numbers😉
Great news for the PS4 and in gaming in general!
I don’t believe in anything later than 2020 personally, but the way the thing a selling there sure is no urgent need for another generation.
So an eight year cycle? I honestly don't think I can handle that again.
For me holidays 2020 is the perfect time to release PS5 and the next gen Xbox, it would be 7 years after the ps4 & xb1 launched and they would both end this decade and kickstart the new one.
But if the PS5 comes in 2021, what will Nintendo do to counter it?
Nothing, they don't need to. Nintendo is doing their own thing with the Switch, which is selling incredibly well with predictions of even better sales in the next years. Unless PS5 and the next Xbox are going to be hybrids like the Switch, Ninty don't need to worry.
The one prediction you can bet your life savings on and come out a richer person.
Sounds about right to me.
Finally, nice prediction.
2021 is good timing for PS5.
For the first time in a generation, I think I'm only sticking with One console. Sony has nothing that interests me and Nintendo has one game. My rule is three games I want and I buy the console. Now back to PUBG!
So when Sony will get PUBG in a few month the console will become interesting?!
@errorist76 Where did I state that’s why don’t care for a ps4?
I remember back in 2014 analysts predicting 100M for both the PS4 and XOne as a low and conservative figure. It's incredible how things change... I think that by now everyone can see that this 8th generation is lower (in sales) and shorter (in time) than the previous one. Therefore, PS5 will likely come in 2019, not 2021.
Except everything you said is wrong. These consoles, especially PS4 is selling at a rate that no one would have thought a home console would ever sell again in 2013/14.
Would you release a brand new console when your current console is having its best year ever and is potentially going to have a better year next year? I personally wouldn’t want to cannibalise the success of my console, I’d wait till the sales gets close to low enough for a new generation of console.
I see this generation lasting as long as last generation. So, after 2020 would be my safe bet. 2021 would mark 8 years of the generation, and last generation was about 8 years between the Xbox 360 release and the PS4/Xbox One release.
You only have a point if you include the Wii in the equation, which wouldn’t be a sensible thing to do.
@LethalP: Yet the 8th generation has been lower in sales than the 7th, as I affirmed. That's not wrong, that's a fact.
@ZS: Have I said PS5 would launch in 2017? I think I haven't. Plus, you say 2018 will be potentially better. Well, potentially, it can be anything (better, worse, the same). But allow me, in return, to put things this way: would you not release a new console 6 years after the current one when your direct competitor (Xbox) is, and it's threatening to eat up all the sales? And, if you were Microsoft, would you not launch a new console in 2019 (or even 2018) when the current one isn't doing anything special?
@Errorist76: Of course I am, it's a console, those are sales.
@Zod95 First of all, predicting sales hitting the 100m mark back in 2014 is almost entirely guesswork. There's no way to determine long time support that far into the future so shortly after the systems release. So I don't know why you'd put stock in comments like that.
Secondly, these companies don't make much money off hardware sales. It's software sales that rakes in the big bucks. And services. And software sales are up this generation compared to the previous one. It's almost as if soccer moms buying a Wii for Wii Fit and never touching the system again somehow matters. The console that sold the most was replaced quicker than it's competitors. So the way you reached your conclusion is different from how things actually happened. And this time PS+ is mandatory for online play, which is another huge additional source of revenue for Sony that wasn't there before. Nintendo also started with a paid online system with Switch. Xbox One may not sell nearly as much as PS4, but they are no doubt doing well and are in a long period of profitability. I don't think either company is in a rush to give that up and reset the situation and risk doing worse than they are now with their next system. Both Sony and MS introduced mid cycle refresh consoles this time around to hold people over. That is yet another reason for why this generation has the potential to last even longer than the last one.
