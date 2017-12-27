PlayStation Plus Games for January Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,159 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
- Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)
- StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PSVR)
- That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)
- Sacred 3 (PS3)
- Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PS Vita)
- Uncanny Valley (PS Vita & PS4)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Definitely going to download Deus Ex and Batman!
Great month. I was looking out for DE, but now I will finally have it :-D
Superb month. Thanks playstation.
Cool games!!
I just bought Deus Ex 🤢
Dammit I just bought that Batman game on the Holiday Sale for PSN. Oh well.. still a great month tho.
Great month in my opinion
Great way to start 2018.
some great titles.
9 Comments