PlayStation Plus Games for January Announced

PlayStation Plus Games for January Announced - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,159 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
  • Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)
  • StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PSVR)
  • That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)
  • Sacred 3 (PS3)
  • Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)
  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PS Vita)
  • Uncanny Valley (PS Vita & PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


9 Comments

ZS
ZS (11 hours ago)

Definitely going to download Deus Ex and Batman!

  • +8
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (11 hours ago)

Great month. I was looking out for DE, but now I will finally have it :-D

  • +6
Kerotan
Kerotan (7 hours ago)

Superb month. Thanks playstation.

  • +4
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (11 hours ago)

Cool games!!

  • +4
Nogamez
Nogamez (11 hours ago)

I just bought Deus Ex &#129314;

  • +4
Rafie
Rafie (9 hours ago)

Dammit I just bought that Batman game on the Holiday Sale for PSN. Oh well.. still a great month tho.

  • +3
COKTOE
COKTOE (6 hours ago)

I just bought Deus Ex myself.

  • +1
Rafie
Rafie (6 hours ago)

Glad I'm not the only one. LOL I mean I literally just bought this on Christmas.

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

Great month in my opinion

  • +2
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

Great way to start 2018.

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (6 hours ago)

some great titles.

  • 0