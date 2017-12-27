PlayStation Plus Games for January Announced - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Batman: The Telltale Series (PS4)

StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PSVR)

That’s You! (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink)

Sacred 3 (PS3)

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (PS3)

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness (PS Vita)

Uncanny Valley (PS Vita & PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

