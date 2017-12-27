Switch Sold 269,684 Units Last Week in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,762 Views
Super Mario Odyssey (NS) is up to second place on the Japanese charts with sales of 209,630, according to Media Create for the week ending December 24.
The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (PS4) debuted in 10th place with sales of 23,772 units. Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (PS4) debuted in 13th place with sales of 21,129 units. Okami HD (PS4) debuted in 18th place with sales of 16,536 units.
The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 269,684 units. The 3DS sold 80,637 units, the PS4 sold 67,257 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 14,041 units. The Xbox One sold 719 units, the Wii U sold 98 units and the PS3 sold 40 units.
Here is the complete top 20 chart:
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 209,630 (1,292,281)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 184,739 (393,279)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 176,789 (1,345,962)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 137,607 (1,668,466)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 100,205 (1,045,438)
- [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 42,796 (115,324)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 35,565 (738,026)
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 27,053 (297,491)
- [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 25,285 (297,491)
- [PS4] The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 23,772 (New)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 23,156 (328,694)
- [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 21,321 (105,557)
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (Gust, 12/21/17) – 21,129 (New)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 20,536 (164,944)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 18,019 (336,543)
- [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 17,769 (110,355)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 17,679 (319,945)
- [PS4] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 12/21/17) – 16,536 (New)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 16,011 (New)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 15,916 (89,161)

Surprised to see Xenoverse 2 back in the top 20. Switch surpassed PS2's first year in Japan with this weeks sale. I expect around this time next year Switch will overtake the PS4.
Nice
I wonder if the Switch will be able to outsell 3DS' lifetime sales in japan, which just passed PS2's sales there.
It will overtake PS4 in 2018 which is actually pretty crazy. Home consoles really are dead by relative contrast.
First these are the figures of the strongest week of the year, the week before Xmas, second this is the Switch's strongest market: Japan and third the PS4 has sold more than 70M and will likely hit 100M+ lifetime so in what universe are home consoles dead? Seriously.
In Japan sir.
Is a Mario game about to outsell a Pokemon game in Japan!?
Nothing strange there. A game like Ultra Moon / Ultra Soon of course can be outsold by the biggest Mario 3D game of all time. Next main Pokémon game, well, that's another story........
USUM is just about to reach 2 million in japan though so it'll still be some time yet I think.
SMO is not the "biggest". That would be SM64.
No 300K, buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!
