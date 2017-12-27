Switch Sold 269,684 Units Last Week in Japan - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Super Mario Odyssey (NS) is up to second place on the Japanese charts with sales of 209,630, according to Media Create for the week ending December 24.

The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (PS4) debuted in 10th place with sales of 23,772 units. Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (PS4) debuted in 13th place with sales of 21,129 units. Okami HD (PS4) debuted in 18th place with sales of 16,536 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 269,684 units. The 3DS sold 80,637 units, the PS4 sold 67,257 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 14,041 units. The Xbox One sold 719 units, the Wii U sold 98 units and the PS3 sold 40 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 209,630 (1,292,281) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 184,739 (393,279) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 176,789 (1,345,962) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 137,607 (1,668,466) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 100,205 (1,045,438) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 42,796 (115,324) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 35,565 (738,026) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 27,053 (297,491) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 25,285 (297,491) [PS4] The Idolmaster: Stella Stage (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 23,772 (New) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 23,156 (328,694) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 21,321 (105,557) [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (Gust, 12/21/17) – 21,129 (New) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 20,536 (164,944) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 18,019 (336,543) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 17,769 (110,355) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 17,679 (319,945) [PS4] Okami HD (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 12/21/17) – 16,536 (New) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 16,011 (New) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 15,916 (89,161)

