Catherine: Full Body First Details Released

Atlus and Studio Zero have released the first details of Catherine: Full Body.



Read the complete details below:

■ Juvenille Adult Horror! Atlus’ Controversial Title Evolves into a “Bigger Controversial Title”!

Catherine, an action adventure game from Atlus released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, was a major hit that received high praise, won many awards, and shipped one million units worldwide.

The game, which is based on the theme of “juvenile adults,” attracted many users with its highly original story and game design that asks questions of players’ “basic knowledge” to their “view on life (ethics?)” through the romance of adults. Catherine supports not only drama, but also a complete level of puzzle action. While there were of course players in Japan, tournaments and the like were even held overseas that used the game’s competitive battle feature.

It has been six years since Catherine was released. The voices longing for a remake or port have never ceased, and now “Atlus’ Legendary Controversial Title” has matured into a “Bigger” controversial title, which will appear on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

■ Seven Nights of Nightmares Return! The Love Triangle Matures into a Love Quadrangle!?

“New episodes” that push forward the “Catherine-style path of righteousness” have been added. With three “Catherines” appearing, the love triangle around Vincent will mature into a love quadrangle. (Devolve?) The third “Catherine” will invite players to a new story that puts their values to the test.

And of course, Atlus is not stopping at episodes for the new “Catherine.” Catherine and Katherine, the dual heroines from the original Catherine, will also have additional endings. All of the “Catherines” are even more aggressive, even more erotic, and even more stylish. All of you Vincents around the world better watch out!

With other additions such as new anime movies and many new bold and sexy events, you can taste the full body of the new “Catherine” from head to toe.

New episodes have been added.

New characters will appear.

Super mature new developments for all Catherines.

■ This is the Definitive Edition of Catherine!!

Good news for players who were not fond of the puzzle genre when the original version of Catherine was released.

In Catherine: Full Body, functionality related to improving playability has been drastically enhanced to allow anyone to play Catherine until the end. Through groundbreaking systems unheard of in a puzzle action game, anyone will be able to enjoy the game from start to finish.

For players who want to enjoy and master even deeper puzzle action, Catherine: Full Body also offers a new mode with bold arrangements in addition to the “Original Mode,” which includes the same puzzle stages from the original version of Catherine.

And through convincing feedback, the two-times more delicious definitive edition of Catherine will also offer new experiences to fans of frequently dying in video games. And even to players who played the original version of Catherine, players who are good at puzzles and action, and players who are not good at puzzles. With drastically improved playability, Catherine: Full Body is the definitive edition of Catherine in every way possible.

Even players of the original version can experience puzzles anew through the new gameplay mode.

Busy players and story-only players, too, can enjoy the story without any stress.

■ Characters

New Character: Rin (voiced by Aya Hirano)

The pretty and mysterious third “Catherine” appears!

A pianist recently hired by the bar Stray Sheep. She has an extremely straightforward and gentle personality. The occasional glimpse of her behavior gives off the impression she is considerably lacking in common sense.

Other than her moniker, “Rin,” her age and real name are unknown, and her beautiful face and mysteriousness attracts the attention of those around her. (Rin, however, is unaware of this herself.)

She supports Vincent, who is taunted by his nightmares, and becomes a healing presence that exemplifies new values.

Vincent (voiced by Kouichi Yamadera)

An uninspired bachelor and office worker forced into the gap between dreams and reality, and freedom and responsibility.

The protagonist of the story. He is an uninspired bachelor and office worker who spends his days freewheeling and turning away from the realities of work, romance, and marriage that weighs on the minds of men in their 30s. Although his girlfriend Katherine is pushing him to get married, he does not want to abandon his desire to live a comfortable, single life.

When he meets the mysterious beauty known as Catherine, he is drawn into a nightmare-esque world in both his dreams and reality. He works as a systems engineer.

Katherine (voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi)

Vincent’s old friend and girlfriend pushing him to get married.

Vincent’s girlfriend. She works for a mid-size clothing company. She and Vincent were classmates, and began dating after their high school class reunion five years ago.

A sensitive, tender woman and the type who devotes herself to her lover. She is considering marrying Vincent, and although he indirectly communicates his intention, she is becoming more and more annoyed by his indecisiveness.

Catherine (voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro)

A mysterious beauty who seduces Vincent.

A mysterious beauty who appears before an alcohol-drinking Vincent one evening at the bar. She has the features of a young woman, and attractive proportions that can lead a man astray. She seduces Vincent with her devilish atmosphere, and spends the night with him.

Her do-as-she-wants behavior will shake up everything in Vincent’s life.

■ Development Staff

Creative Producer: Katsura Hashino (Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5)

Katsura Hashino (Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5) Character and Art Design: Shigenori Soejima (Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5)

Shigenori Soejima (Stella Deus: The Gate of Eternity, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5) Sound Composer: Shoji Meguro (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5)

Shoji Meguro (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series, Catherine, Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5) Game Direction: Kenichi Goto (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series (battle planning), Persona 5 (chief battle planning), and more)

Kenichi Goto (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series (battle planning), Persona 5 (chief battle planning), and more) Chief Graphic Design: Yasuhiro Akimoto (Catherine (main character modeling), Persona 5 (main character modeling), and more)

Yasuhiro Akimoto (Catherine (main character modeling), Persona 5 (main character modeling), and more) Chief Programming: Yuujirou Kosaka (Persona 3 and Persona 4 (field programming), Persona 5 (chief programming))

Yuujirou Kosaka (Persona 3 and Persona 4 (field programming), Persona 5 (chief programming)) Animation Production: Studio 4°C (The Animatrix, Tekkonkinkreet, and more)

Catherine: Full Body will launch worldwide in Winter 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

