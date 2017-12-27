Earth Defense Force 5 Tops 250,000 Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 522 Views
D3 Publisher announced combined shipments and digital sales for Earth Defense Force 5 have surpassed 250,000 units in Japan.
View the latest TV spot below:
Earth Defense Force 5 released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 7.
That's big for a niche series like this, really impressive.
I usually don't complain about such stuff, but the ad is really cringe.
Hm. I think it's the best thing in my life up to this point.
This game looks super janky, how did it sell 250,000 units so fast.
I own EDF4.1. It is pretty fun.
And many people say that EDF5 is superior than 4.
I didn't get that impression from the trailer.
Then again, only half of it was gameplay.
No problem.　You can watch gameplay on youtube.
I have heard good, or positive thing said about the games.
But if it does not come out on PC, I simply lack the ability to care.
