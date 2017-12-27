Earth Defense Force 5 Tops 250,000 Units Sold - News

D3 Publisher announced combined shipments and digital sales for Earth Defense Force 5 have surpassed 250,000 units in Japan.

View the latest TV spot below:





Earth Defense Force 5 released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on December 7.



