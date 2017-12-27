Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Heresy Warriors Character Trailer - News

Square Enix has released two new character trailers Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduces the Heresy Warriors - Garland, The Emperor, Cloud of Darkness, Golbez, Exdeath, Kefka Palazzo, Sephiroth, Ultimecia, Kuja, Jecht, Kain Highwind, Ramza Beoulve, and Ace.



View them below:

Here is an overview of each character:

Garland

Also known as, the Warrior of Chaos, Garland has accepted his fate to be in eternal conflict. His main equipment is a large sword that has the ability to shapeshift during combat.

The Emperor

A character that sets many types of traps depending on the situation and gradually corners in opponents. “Starfall” can bind opponents for a long time while its existence itself will act as a trap.

Cloud of Darkness

This infernal manifestation terrorizes the battlefield by gathering energy, then emitting destructive beam attacks. Use Umbral Torrent to keep this fiend at its most fearsome and its enemies crying for help.

Golbez

With the aid of his shadow dragon, Golbez can release a veritable barrage of sorcery and make fodder of his foes. He can also freeze enemies in their tracks with Binding Cold, affording them no reprieve from his thaumaturgic thrashings.

Exdeath

This diabolical mage delights in negating enemies’ faculties with his ternion of powers. Seal away their EX skills, afflict them with ailments, and answer their attacks from any distance to dominate the battlefield.

Kefka Palazzo

The crazy harlequin possessing Magitek power finds no greater joy than ultimate destruction. Kefka is a powerful mage with the ability to cast spells attacking large areas in combat, giving him the advantage to surprise his opponents.

Sephiroth

A legendary member of a military class and once renowned as a hero, Sephiroth is a force to be reckoned with. He is equipped with a long blade that grants him swift attacks in combat.

Ultimecia

This powerful sorceress can enhance her magical prowess every time she lands a blow on her opponents. To add to the carnage, her EX skill can be used to bury her foes in an arcane barrage from any range.

Kuja

Known also as the Angel of Death, Kuja strives to prove his worth. His attacks consists of casting spells and being the only one able to strike while gliding.

Jecht

This blitzball legend worms his way in close to foes and lets loose on them with pure aggression. Cancel out of moves with his unique EX skill to throw off opponents’ timing and leave them at the mercy of his onslaught.

Kain Highwind

Kain Highwind is a compassionate warrior determined to instill justice. Along with his skill in speed, Kain wields a spear giving him the advantage for any aerial combat.

Ramza Beoulve

With the need to prove himself worthy, Ramza is determined to fight and protect for others. He aides his team in battle with magic to strengthen himself and the entire party.

Ace

Despite his youth, Ace is a calm and mature young man with a bit of a reckless streak. Ace wields his Playing Cards as his default weapon, giving him the advantage to land long-range attacks on foes.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

