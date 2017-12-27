Pachter: PS4 Will be Top Seller in the US in December, Xbox One Close Behind - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 2,256 Views
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has predicted the PlayStation 4 will be the number one selling console in the US in December.
"You know, I’d say that Sony will sell more PS4s in November and December in the US, but not by a ton, I think Xbox will be close," Pachter told GamingBolt.
"I think Switch is not supply constrained, but you know, it looks like PS4 outsold Switch by a healthy margin, and the Xbox as well. In December, I think PS4 wins again – I don’t think Nintendo has the capacity to ship that many units.
"Sony meanwhile can sell 3, 4, 5 million consoles in December alone. And I don’t think Switch will sell below 3 million, I think that’s impossible, I don’t think Nintendo would ship that few."
Pachter added that despite the price of the Xbox One X and the limited supply, the $189 Xbox One S is a deal that works in Microsoft's favor.
"Xbox, the problem is the Xbox One X is expensive and in tight supply," he added. "The Xbox One S is remaining discounted at $189, which I think works in its favour. If I am buying the first console for my household, it’s hard for me to justify buying a Switch for $300 plus two games for $120, when I can buy an Xbox One S for $189, and two older games for cheaper, and walk out the door for $250.
"It’s a significantly lower entry point. I just don’t know how I can tell someone with a straight face, ‘your 8 year old boy needs a $300 Switch with Mario and Zelda’; that’s a lot of money."
I've never piled on this guy before but when he said "it’s hard for me to justify buying a Switch for $300 plus two games for $120, when I can buy an Xbox One S for $189, and two older games for cheaper, and walk out the door for $250."...he lost me. It's clear now that he doesn't know a damn thing about the industry or its consumers.
Does anyone actually like Pachter, or take his guess work seriously? '3, 4 ,5 million' ... I needn't say more. I bet Switch will sell between 0-100m consoles during the month of December. Can i be an analyst too? :)
Mr. Pachter I would like to ask you something: Which two XB1 games should I get for my 8 year old boy?
I am not sure whether Xbox will be second, but PS4 should be a safe bet for the first place.
I picture him giving this interview while eating Lucky Charms on the toilet.
It means Switch will be top seller in December.
PS4 outsold Switch by 2:1 in the US in November. I dont think Switch has the ammount of selling power this holiday as many thought it would.
Black Friday is driven by discounts while Christmas is mostly related to wishes. I don't think the Switch will be first but no way the PS4 will outsell it 2:1 in December.
Dialga
PS4 won due to the 199 deal that was available in Nov. Since that is now off the table, I think it is a coin toss.
MS will be dead last.
So switch>Xbox>PS4 then.
How so?
He was obviously joking...because Pachter is always wrong. Which sadly isn’t true either.
@DialgaMarine Because Pachter's predictions are often backwards. SO that's the joke.
So it will be the opposite?
Nah ps4 is too strong
Not surprising. Pretty safe bet.
I hope Pachter talk about WW sales when he say PS4 can sell between 3-5 million, because there is absolutely no way this happen in USA alone.
What's Pachter's track record?
I think he is close to being right, in the positions (1° PS4, 2° NS, 3° XBX), but wrong with the numbers...
"Sony meanwhile can sell 3, 4, 5 million consoles in December alone. And I don’t think Switch will sell below 3 million, I think that’s impossible, I don’t think Nintendo would ship that few." Has anyone ever sold that many units (as in 3-5 million units) in US in December alone? Like his lower limit for both PS4 and Switch (3 million) and his upper limit for PS4 (5 million) for US seems to be way too high. Those numbers I think would be applicable to worldwide sales (US + all other countries) for December not US alone.
You must b new here. You should knw by now that US = the World! Hahaha.
