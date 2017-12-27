Pachter: PS4 Will be Top Seller in the US in December, Xbox One Close Behind - News

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has predicted the PlayStation 4 will be the number one selling console in the US in December.

"You know, I’d say that Sony will sell more PS4s in November and December in the US, but not by a ton, I think Xbox will be close," Pachter told GamingBolt.

"I think Switch is not supply constrained, but you know, it looks like PS4 outsold Switch by a healthy margin, and the Xbox as well. In December, I think PS4 wins again – I don’t think Nintendo has the capacity to ship that many units.

"Sony meanwhile can sell 3, 4, 5 million consoles in December alone. And I don’t think Switch will sell below 3 million, I think that’s impossible, I don’t think Nintendo would ship that few."

Pachter added that despite the price of the Xbox One X and the limited supply, the $189 Xbox One S is a deal that works in Microsoft's favor.

"Xbox, the problem is the Xbox One X is expensive and in tight supply," he added. "The Xbox One S is remaining discounted at $189, which I think works in its favour. If I am buying the first console for my household, it’s hard for me to justify buying a Switch for $300 plus two games for $120, when I can buy an Xbox One S for $189, and two older games for cheaper, and walk out the door for $250.

"It’s a significantly lower entry point. I just don’t know how I can tell someone with a straight face, ‘your 8 year old boy needs a $300 Switch with Mario and Zelda’; that’s a lot of money."

