Dengeki PlayStation Interview Insights with Kadokawa, Koei-Tecmo, Kojima, Level-5 & More

Japanese gaming magazine Dengeki PlayStation has conducted a series of developer interviews, revealing details regarding upcoming projects from a number of Japanese developers, including Hideo Kojima and Koei-Tecmo. You can read some of the excerpts below, courtesy of Gematsu:

Hideo Kojima

- “Development on Death Stranding is going well enough that SIE told us, "We have never before seen a game being created at such a fast pace." We are planning an announcement that will further surprise everyone in 2018.”

Level-5 (Akihiro Hino)

- Working on a "major title" to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.

Nihon Falcom (Toshihiro Kondo)

- “In The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~, the foreshadowing that spread across The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki will considerably come to surface, and for those who have played the series, there will be a surprising development in the beginning.”

Kadokawa Games (Yoshimi Yasuda)

- A collaboration project from a "never before imagined partnership" will progress in 2018.

- God Wars: Future Past will have an update to the main story as well as additional DLC

Koei-Tecmo (Kenichi Ogasawara & Yosuke Hayashi)

- “Numbered titles for this and that are starting up.”

- “There is also a new collaboration project.”

- “Since the core team members of Toukiden are working on a new project, it will be a bit of time before I can say anything more.”

- “That new project will be quite a surprise, so please look forward to its announcement.”

- “I want Nioh to become even bigger. Please keep an eye out in the future.”

Could we be seeing a crossover between Kadokawa Games and Koei-Tecmo?

