Dengeki PlayStation Interview Insights with Kadokawa, Koei-Tecmo, Kojima, Level-5 & More - NewsAdam Cartwright, posted 6 hours ago / 481 Views
Japanese gaming magazine Dengeki PlayStation has conducted a series of developer interviews, revealing details regarding upcoming projects from a number of Japanese developers, including Hideo Kojima and Koei-Tecmo. You can read some of the excerpts below, courtesy of Gematsu:
- “Development on Death Stranding is going well enough that SIE told us, "We have never before seen a game being created at such a fast pace." We are planning an announcement that will further surprise everyone in 2018.”
Level-5 (Akihiro Hino)
- Working on a "major title" to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.
Nihon Falcom (Toshihiro Kondo)
- “In The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~, the foreshadowing that spread across The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, The Legend of Heroes: Zero no Kiseki, and The Legend of Heroes: Ao no Kiseki will considerably come to surface, and for those who have played the series, there will be a surprising development in the beginning.”
Kadokawa Games (Yoshimi Yasuda)
- A collaboration project from a "never before imagined partnership" will progress in 2018.
- God Wars: Future Past will have an update to the main story as well as additional DLC
Koei-Tecmo (Kenichi Ogasawara & Yosuke Hayashi)
- “Numbered titles for this and that are starting up.”
- “There is also a new collaboration project.”
- “Since the core team members of Toukiden are working on a new project, it will be a bit of time before I can say anything more.”
- “That new project will be quite a surprise, so please look forward to its announcement.”
- “I want Nioh to become even bigger. Please keep an eye out in the future.”
Could we be seeing a crossover between Kadokawa Games and Koei-Tecmo?
