Kaiji: Steel Beam Crossing of Despair Gets Switch Debut Trailer - News

posted 12 hours ago

Solid Sphere has released the debut trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Kaiji: Steel Beam Crossing of Despair.

View it below:





Kaiji: Steel Beam Crossing of Despair will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on December 28 in Japan.

