US PlayStation Store Flash Sale Discounts Games Up to 60% Off - News

/ 877 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment America is running a Flash Sale on the US PlayStation Store discounting games up to 60 percent off until December 27 at 8am PT.

Here is the list of games discounted:

Platform Title Sale Price Original Price PS4 ABSOLVER $20.09 $29.99 PS4 ASASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS – GOLD EDITION $66.99 $99.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS $40.19 $59.99 PS4 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION $46.89 $69.99 PS4 BATMAN THE TELLTALE SERIES SEASON 2 – SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 PS4 CALL OF DUTY: WWII + DESTINY 2 DELUXE BDL $139.99 $199.99 PS4 CALL OF DUTY: WWII + DESTINY 2 STANDARD BUNDLE $77.99 $119.99 PS4 DRAGON’S DOGMA DARK ARISEN $20.99 $29.99 PS4 F1 2017 $35.99 $59.99 PS4 FIFA 18 $29.99 $59.99 PS4 FIFA 18 ICON EDITION $49.99 $99.99 PS4 FIFA 18 RONALDO EDITION $39.99 $79.99 PS4 FINAL FANTASY IX DIGITAL EDITION $14.69 $20.99 PS4 GRAN TURISMO SPORT $39.59 $59.99 PS4 GRAN TURISMO SPORT DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $59.99 $79.99 PS4 L.A. NOIRE $29.99 $39.99 PS4 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM – DELUXE EDITION $17.49 $24.99 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 MADDEN NFL 18 – HOLIDAY EDITION $31.99 $79.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 $38.99 $59.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION $59.99 $99.99 PS4 NBA 2K18 LEGEND EDITION GOLD $89.99 $149.99 PS4 NHL 18 $23.99 $59.99 PS4 NHL 18 – DELUXE EDITION $31.99 $79.99 PS4 NHL 18 – SUPER DELUXE EDITION $39.99 $99.99 PS4 PERSONA 5 $39.59 $59.99 PS4 PERSONA 5 ULTIMATE EDITION $79.99 $124.99 PS4 RUINER $13.39 $19.99 PS4 SONIC FORCES DIGITAL BONUS EDITION $27.99 $39.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $29.99 $59.99 PS4 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $44.99 $89.99 PS4 SPINTIRES: MUDRUNNER $29.99 $39.99 PS4 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II $34.79 $59.99 PS4 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: ELITE TROOPER DELIXE EDITION $46.39 $79.99 PS4 STREET FIGHTER V – DELUXE EDITION $31.99 $79.99 PS4 THE MINECRAFT: STORY MODE BUNDLE $13.99 $34.99 PS4 THE TELL TALE MEGA COLLECTION $51.99 $129.99 PS4 THE TELLTALE BATMAN BUNDLE $15.99 $39.99 PS4 WAR OF THE CHOSEN $29.99 $39.99 PS4 WARFRAME 370 PLATINUM $12.99 $19.99 PS4 WARFRAME: 1000 PLATINUM + RARE MOD $29.99 $49.99 PS4 WARFRAME: 170 PLATINUM $6.99 $9.99 PS4 WARFRAME: 2100 PLATINUM + DUAL RARE MOD $54.99 $99.99 PS4 WARFRAME: 3210 PLATINUM + TRIPLE RARE MOD $74.99 $149.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 $35.99 $59.99 PS4 WWE 2K18 DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $53.99 $89.99 PS4 YAKUZA KIWAMI $19.79 $29.99 PS3 NBA 2K18 $41.99 $59.99 PS3 PERSONA 5 $32.99 $49.99 PS3 PERSONA 5 ULTIMATE EDITION $73.59 $114.99

Movies

Title SD Sale Price SD Original Price HD Sale Price HD Original Price A GHOST STORY $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 ALIEN COVENANT $10.99 $17.99 $10.99 $19.99 ALL EYEZ ON ME $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 AMERICAN SNIPER (2015) x x $9.99 $12.99 ATTACK ON TITAN – LIVE ACTION MOVIE – PART ONE $6.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 ATTACK ON TITAN – LIVE ACTION MOVIE – PART TWO $6.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 BABY DRIVER $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 BABY DRIVER / DRIVE (2011) – SET $17.99 $19.99 $17.99 $21.99 BATMAN VS. TWO FACE x x $9.99 $17.99 BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE 5-FILM COLLECTION x x $38.99 $46.99 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (2017) x x $14.99 $19.99 BEN 10, SEASON 1 $4.99 $14.99 $8.99 $19.99 BILLY LYNN’S LONG HALFTIME WALK $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 BLACK MASS x x $9.99 $12.99 BLAIR WITCH $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 CHIPS (2017) x x $9.99 $17.99 CURE FOR WELLNESS, A $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 DCU: BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 DEADPOOL $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 DEEPWATER HORIZON $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 DIE HARD COLLECTION $25.99 $49.99 $25.99 $49.99 DRAGON BALL Z RESURRECTION F (DUBBED) $6.99 $12.99 $8.99 $14.99 DRAGON BALL Z: BATTLE OF GODS – UNCUT $6.99 $9.99 $9.99 $12.99 EMOJI MOVIE $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 EX MACHINA $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 FAST & FURIOUS: THE ULTIMATE RIDE COLLECTION (EXTENDED) $51.99 $59.99 $51.99 $69.99 FINDING DORY x x $14.99 $19.99 FREE FIRE $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 GHOST IN THE SHELL $10.99 $7.99 $10.99 $9.99 GIFTED $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 GOING IN STYLE x x $9.99 $17.99 GOLD x x $7.99 $8.99 GOON: LAST OF THE ENFORCERS $7.99 $9.99 $7.99 $9.99 GRENE ROOM $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 HACKSAW RIDGE $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 HELL OR HIGH WATER $7.99 $9.99 $7.99 $12.99 HIDDEN FIGURES $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 HITMAN 2 PACK $9.99 $24.99 $9.99 $24.99 INFERNO (2016) $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 INTO THE FOREST $10.99 $12.99 $12.99 $14.99 IT COMES AT NIGHT $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 JOHN WICK CHAPTER TWO $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 KEANU $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 LA LA LAND $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $19.99 LIFE (2017) $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 LION $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 LIVE BY NIGHT $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 LOGAN $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 MARINE 5, THE: BATTLEGROUND $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 MECHANIC RESURRECTION $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 MOANA x x $14.99 $19.99 MOONLIGHT $9.99 $12.99 $11.99 $14.99 OVERDRIVE $7.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 PARANORMAL ACTIVITY 6 MOVIE COLLECTION $22.99 $44.99 $22.99 $44.99 PASSENGERS (2016) $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES (EARLY SUSTAIN) x x $14.99 $19.99 PLANET OF THE APES 9 FILM COLLECTION $51.99 $79.99 $51.99 $79.99 PSYCHO-PASS: THE MOVIE $6.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 RESIDENT EVIL COMPLETE COLLECTION $40.99 $44.99 $40.99 $49.99 RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 RINGS $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 ROUGH NIGHT $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 RUROUNI KENSHIN – PART I: ORIGINS $6.99 $12.99 $8.99 $14.99 RUROUNI KENSHIN – PART II: KYOTO INFERNO $6.99 $12.99 $8.99 $14.99 RUROUNI KENSHIN – PART III: THE LEGEND ENDS $6.99 $12.99 $8.99 $14.99 SABAN’S POWER RANGERS $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 SAN ANDREAS $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $19.99 SEA OF TREES $10.99 $12.99 $12.99 $14.99 SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 SPIDERMAN 6 MOVIE COLLECTION $51.99 $54.99 $51.99 $59.99 SPIDERMAN: HOMECOMING $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $19.99 STAR TREK BEYOND $7.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 STEPHEN KING’S, IT! (1990/TV) $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 STEVEN UNIVERSE, SEASON 1 $4.99 $19.99 $8.99 $24.99 SUICIDE SQUAD: EXT x x $9.99 $17.99 SULLY $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 T2: TRAINSPOTTING $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 TED DOUBLE FEATURE $11.99 $19.99 $11.99 $23.99 THE ACCOUNTANT $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 THE ADDERALL DIARIES $10.99 $12.99 $12.99 $14.99 THE BIG SICK $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 THE DARK TOWER $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 THE FOUNDER $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99 THE HITMAN’S BODYGAURD $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $14.99 THE LAST WITCH HUNTER $4.99 $9.99 $4.99 $12.99 THE LEGEND OF TARZAN $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 THE NICE GUYS $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 THE ROCKY HEAVYWEIGHT COLLECTION $27.99 $49.99 $27.99 $54.99 TRANSFORMERS 1-5 COLLECTION $40.99 $49.99 $40.99 $59.99 TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT (DIGITAL) $10.99 $14.99 $10.99 $19.99 TYLER PERRY’S BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN $7.99 $12.99 $7.99 $14.99 UNDERWORLD COMPLETE COLLECTION $35.99 $39.99 $35.99 $44.99 UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS $8.99 $14.99 $8.99 $14.99 WAR DOGS $8.99 $9.99 $8.99 $12.99 WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES $9.99 $17.99 $9.99 $19.99 X-MEN APOCALYPSE $9.99 $14.99 $9.99 $14.99 XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE $7.99 $14.99 $7.99 $14.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles