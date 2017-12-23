de Blob 2 Listed for PS4, Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 557 Views
GameFly has listed de Blob 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was recently released for Windows PC in June.
de Blob 2 was originally released in February 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo DS.
Huh, this is the game I was instantly reminded of when I first saw Splatoon. I wonder if Splatoons success soehow helped put de Blobs sequel into production. I realize they are mechanically very diffrent games, but the mental connection is there.
