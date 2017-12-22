500+ Games Discounted in EU PlayStation Store January Sale

500+ Games Discounted in EU PlayStation Store January Sale - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 1,153 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has discounted over 500 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games on the PlayStation Store through January 19, 2018.

 

Here is the list of games discounted:

PS4 Games

Add-Ons

VR Content

Digital titles

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

CrazyGamer2017
CrazyGamer2017 (19 hours ago)

Great. I've already spotted like 7 games in the bunch I care about. Now all that remains to be known is how much is taken off the full price?

  • +1
think-man
think-man (5 hours ago)

That's what im wondering aswell.

  • 0
KLXVER
KLXVER (10 hours ago)

Got Grim Fandango Remastered. Freaking 90% off!

  • 0
Pinkie_pie
Pinkie_pie (11 hours ago)

I got the witcher 3 for $17 au. I might get gta 5 as well

  • 0
Conina
Conina (18 hours ago)

So far I bought Chaos;Child for Vita and Thumper + Pinball FX2 VR with all DLCs for PSVR. More games will follow.

  • 0