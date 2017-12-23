Call of Duty: WWII Sells an Estimated 5.24 Million Units First Week at Retail

by William D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 2,017 Views

The first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games - Call of Duty: WWII - sold 5,241,356 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 4.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 3,576,235 units sold (68%), compared to 1,600,476 units sold on the Xbox One (31%) and 64,645 units sold on Windows PC (1%)


Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 2,096,127 units sold (40%), compared to 2,084,872 units sold in Europe (40%) and 167,615 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 518,494 units in the UK, 324,909 units in Germany, and 315,201 units in France.

Here is how the first week sales of Call of Duty: WWII's compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 12.23m
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 12.32m
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops - 10.50m
  4. Call of Duty: Ghosts - 8.32m
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 8.18m
  6. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 6.83m
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 6.23m
  8. Call of Duty: WWII - 5.24m
  9. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 3.27m
  10. Call of Duty: World at War - 2.11m
  11. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 1.51m
Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

12 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (1 day ago)

Remember that console digital is around 40% now, so actual first week sales on console are in the 8-9m territory.

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (1 day ago)

Activision said it was the bestselling CoD game since Black Ops 2 as I recall, so it's ahead of Ghosts, IW, Black Ops 3, and AW after taking into account digital sales. Should also be ahead of WaW and CoD 4 launch aligned, possibly MW2 as well.

jason1637
jason1637 (1 day ago)

This games digital sales should put it around Ghosts and Black Ops.

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (1 day ago)

Ever since black ops 2, this series has been going downhill yet people still buy it

venomcarnage
venomcarnage (1 day ago)

Yes they should stop buying what they want to please you.

AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (10 hours ago)

Venom... the point is that the average consumer is either too naive or too sheepish to know when to stop. COD is like Madden now. People just buy it because everyone else does.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (19 hours ago)

No Eastern Front so not interested in this game.

Walbert
Walbert (12 hours ago)

Don't worry expect some overpriced DLC some time in 2018.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

I'll wait 'til this is in the bargain bin then.

ResidentToxy
ResidentToxy (21 hours ago)

Damn. Why won't this franchise die already?

StreaK
StreaK (16 hours ago)

No doubt! What shocks me is how people could constantly be paying for these games on a yearly basis. WHY??? I mean, as far as I'm concerned, most just usually play them for multiplayer and aren't they all like the exact same experience. When you get the new COD, what the heck do you do with the other 10 games??? Why even go back to them??
At least with stuff like Uncharted or MGS games, I go back to relive the experience of the story - like a movie. But COD's don't focus on that and their stories aren't anything to rave home about.

Anyway, more power to those who enjoy spending hundreds of dollars on COD games. :) I'll pass.

NobleTeam360
NobleTeam360 (15 hours ago)

It's actually a good game, First CoD I've enjoyed since BO2.

Iveyboi
Iveyboi (1 day ago)

Still an absolute cash cow. Still shocked to see so far down the list.

darkneal
darkneal (20 minutes ago)

Mw3 is second with more sales than first?

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (21 hours ago)

Lower than Black Ops 3 but better than Infinite Warfare. That's pretty much what I was expecting.

Gamer147
Gamer147 (18 hours ago)

That’s awesome. Very impressive.

CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (1 day ago)

Not bad, considering the franchise fatigue COD has gone though.

adisababa
adisababa (4 hours ago)

Ya, the beast is back. Call of duty will remain relevant for years to come, or at least 3 more years. Just want to know which direction they will take it after 2018 since the next one will also be set during the historical wars. I wouldn't mind a black ops 4 for 2019. Good to know that this franchise will never die even a whole 14 years later, for all the haters it has spawned there is a reason as to why this franchise has stood the test of time and hate and that's because it's quite simply a fun game. 8 million sales are great for a game in this day and age littered with shooters.

Kerotan
Kerotan (13 hours ago)

I was just gonna say good sales but miles off the good old days until the posts here reminded of digital. Yeah this franchise is still huge and unlike past games they now make more profit per copy sold thanks to digital sales and they also make more from dlc and micro transactions. In terms of revenue this series is basically as good as the peak days. I have to say ww2 deserves it despite a few bad entries previous barring the cod4 remaster which is excellent.

