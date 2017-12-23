Call of Duty: WWII Sells an Estimated 5.24 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games - Call of Duty: WWII - sold 5,241,356 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 4.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 3,576,235 units sold (68%), compared to 1,600,476 units sold on the Xbox One (31%) and 64,645 units sold on Windows PC (1%).





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 2,096,127 units sold (40%), compared to 2,084,872 units sold in Europe (40%) and 167,615 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 518,494 units in the UK, 324,909 units in Germany, and 315,201 units in France.

Here is how the first week sales of Call of Duty: WWII's compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:

Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 12.23m Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 12.32m Call of Duty: Black Ops - 10.50m Call of Duty: Ghosts - 8.32m Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 8.18m Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 6.83m Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 6.23m Call of Duty: WWII - 5.24m Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 3.27m Call of Duty: World at War - 2.11m Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 1.51m

Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

