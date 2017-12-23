Call of Duty: WWII Sells an Estimated 5.24 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 2,017 Views
The first-person shooter from publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games - Call of Duty: WWII - sold 5,241,356 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 4.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 3,576,235 units sold (68%), compared to 1,600,476 units sold on the Xbox One (31%) and 64,645 units sold on Windows PC (1%).
Here is how the first week sales of Call of Duty: WWII's compares to the first week sales of previous games in the franchise:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II - 12.23m
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - 12.32m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - 10.50m
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - 8.32m
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 8.18m
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 6.83m
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 6.23m
- Call of Duty: WWII - 5.24m
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - 3.27m
- Call of Duty: World at War - 2.11m
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - 1.51m
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Remember that console digital is around 40% now, so actual first week sales on console are in the 8-9m territory.
Activision said it was the bestselling CoD game since Black Ops 2 as I recall, so it's ahead of Ghosts, IW, Black Ops 3, and AW after taking into account digital sales. Should also be ahead of WaW and CoD 4 launch aligned, possibly MW2 as well.
This games digital sales should put it around Ghosts and Black Ops.
Ever since black ops 2, this series has been going downhill yet people still buy it
Yes they should stop buying what they want to please you.
Venom... the point is that the average consumer is either too naive or too sheepish to know when to stop. COD is like Madden now. People just buy it because everyone else does.
No Eastern Front so not interested in this game.
Damn. Why won't this franchise die already?
No doubt! What shocks me is how people could constantly be paying for these games on a yearly basis. WHY??? I mean, as far as I'm concerned, most just usually play them for multiplayer and aren't they all like the exact same experience. When you get the new COD, what the heck do you do with the other 10 games??? Why even go back to them??
At least with stuff like Uncharted or MGS games, I go back to relive the experience of the story - like a movie. But COD's don't focus on that and their stories aren't anything to rave home about.
Anyway, more power to those who enjoy spending hundreds of dollars on COD games. :) I'll pass.
It's actually a good game, First CoD I've enjoyed since BO2.
Still an absolute cash cow. Still shocked to see so far down the list.
Mw3 is second with more sales than first?
Lower than Black Ops 3 but better than Infinite Warfare. That's pretty much what I was expecting.
That’s awesome. Very impressive.
Not bad, considering the franchise fatigue COD has gone though.
Ya, the beast is back. Call of duty will remain relevant for years to come, or at least 3 more years. Just want to know which direction they will take it after 2018 since the next one will also be set during the historical wars. I wouldn't mind a black ops 4 for 2019. Good to know that this franchise will never die even a whole 14 years later, for all the haters it has spawned there is a reason as to why this franchise has stood the test of time and hate and that's because it's quite simply a fun game. 8 million sales are great for a game in this day and age littered with shooters.
I was just gonna say good sales but miles off the good old days until the posts here reminded of digital. Yeah this franchise is still huge and unlike past games they now make more profit per copy sold thanks to digital sales and they also make more from dlc and micro transactions. In terms of revenue this series is basically as good as the peak days. I have to say ww2 deserves it despite a few bad entries previous barring the cod4 remaster which is excellent.
