Star Trek: Bridge Crew Now Playable Without VR on PS4, PC

posted 1 day ago

Ubisoft has released a new patch for Star Trek: Bridge Crew that makes the game playable on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC without a VR headset.

Here is an overview:

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is now available for non-VR players on PlayStation 4 and PC with a new free update! Join matches with both VR and non-VR players seamlessly across all platforms. This update also includes enhanced Windows Mixed Reality support.



Available now, Star Trek: Bridge Crew transports fans into the Star Trek universe where they assume the role of a Starfleet officer and complete missions that will determine the fate of their ship and crew.

