January Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 1,432 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for January 2018. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for January are:

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III ($14.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Zombi ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15 on Xbox One

Tomb Raider Underworld ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Army of Two ($14.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III

Van Helsing III will make its debut on Xbox One and will be Xbox One X Enhanced upon release. In this final chapter of the trilogy, you’ll see Borgovia in its darkest state. The civil war may be over, but a strange cult is prophesizing the end of the world. Van Helsing will do battle against even more terrifying beasts with an expanded arsenal for six specialized character classes and a more detailed, diverse leveling system. He’s now prepared to face his archenemy in this world of squabbling factions and criminals, but he won’t be alone — Lady Katarina, his ghost companion, is still with him and her story is set to be revealed as well.

Zombi

How long do you think you can survive in the streets of London, surrounded by the infected among the roads and underground canals? If you happen to fall victim to these mindless enemies, you will lose all your possessions. Start again as a different survivor and you can fight your way back to recover your stash. Plan well and you may just make it out alive.

Tomb Raider Underworld

Dive, climb, fight, and jump your way back into the world of Lara Croft as she travels around the world to uncover the mystery surrounding Thor’s Hammer. You’ll need all of your new combat options and gear to help prevent a forgotten power being unleashed that could destroy civilization.

Army of Two

Combat, camaraderie, and cash. Bring your best buddy (or play with the AI) in this innovative co-op third-person shooter centered around the private military contractor enterprise. Earn and spend your money to improve your weapons and increase your lethality as your jobs will take you around the world, from Afghanistan to South Korea where will your team confronts a conspiracy that threatens the entire world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles