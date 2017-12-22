January Games with Gold Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 1,432 Views
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for January 2018. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.
The Games with Gold for January are:
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III ($14.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 31 on Xbox One
- Zombi ($19.99 ERP): Available January 16 to February 15 on Xbox One
- Tomb Raider Underworld ($19.99 ERP): Available January 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
- Army of Two ($14.99 ERP): Available January 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360
Here is an overview of the games:
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
Van Helsing III will make its debut on Xbox One and will be Xbox One X Enhanced upon release. In this final chapter of the trilogy, you’ll see Borgovia in its darkest state. The civil war may be over, but a strange cult is prophesizing the end of the world. Van Helsing will do battle against even more terrifying beasts with an expanded arsenal for six specialized character classes and a more detailed, diverse leveling system. He’s now prepared to face his archenemy in this world of squabbling factions and criminals, but he won’t be alone — Lady Katarina, his ghost companion, is still with him and her story is set to be revealed as well.
Zombi
How long do you think you can survive in the streets of London, surrounded by the infected among the roads and underground canals? If you happen to fall victim to these mindless enemies, you will lose all your possessions. Start again as a different survivor and you can fight your way back to recover your stash. Plan well and you may just make it out alive.
Tomb Raider Underworld
Dive, climb, fight, and jump your way back into the world of Lara Croft as she travels around the world to uncover the mystery surrounding Thor’s Hammer. You’ll need all of your new combat options and gear to help prevent a forgotten power being unleashed that could destroy civilization.
Army of Two
Combat, camaraderie, and cash. Bring your best buddy (or play with the AI) in this innovative co-op third-person shooter centered around the private military contractor enterprise. Earn and spend your money to improve your weapons and increase your lethality as your jobs will take you around the world, from Afghanistan to South Korea where will your team confronts a conspiracy that threatens the entire world.
Been wanting to try out Zombi out for a while now, especially given how mixed everyone's thoughts are on the game.
A lot of gamers expect a Dead Island/Dying Light type of Zombie game. Its far from them. This is a true survival horror game. Its like playing Resident Evil 1 in a FPS style. Its great, I enjoyed it. Not for everyone.
- +2
The 360 games are better
Looks like a solid month, especially thanks to BC. The Army of Two sequel is the best though, third was the worst.
Nice list. Also, how awesome would it be if original xbox games would also be added to the monthly gold games
wow nice Zombi for free thats great! i would like to try it
Don't get too excited for Zombi gentlemen. It's not great, IMHO.
I disagree, I really like it. I pray on a sequel.
- +2
I've only played Zombi U and can't imagine playing it without the gamepad. Seems like it would totally take away from its charm.
