Catherine: Full Body Coming West in Winter 2018

Atlus has announced that Catherine: Full Body is coming to North America and Europe in Winter 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Is it a nightmare or a dream come true? A new test of Vincent Brooks’ morality is about to take the stage. This new twist on the original Catherine, a mature romantic action-adventure puzzle game from the makers of the Persona series, will include a new love interest, “Rin,” with distinct storyline elements for the character, and additional puzzle content. Vincent’s love life has never been so complicated and dramatic! Vincent’s apartment hasn’t seen the last of the sensual people in his life. With new storyline elements for both Catherine and Katherine, players will have ample opportunity for new experiences in Catherine: Full Body.

