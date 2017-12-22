A Certain Magical Virtual-On Character Introduction Trailer Released - News

Sega has released a character trailer for A Certain Magical Virtual-On that introduces Mikoto Misaka and Raiden.

A Certain Magical Virtual-On will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on February 15.

