Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.10 Out Now, Adds GT League Mode, Cars, Tracks - News

Sony has released update 1.10 for Gran Turismo Sport that requires 2.789GB of free space.

The update adds in the GT League Mode. It is similar to the GT Mode found in other entries in the franchise.

The update also adds in 12 new cars:

Mazda — RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)

Ford — F-150 SVT Raptor

Lamborghini — Countach LP400

Ferrari — F40

Ferrari — Enzo Ferrari

KTM — X-BOW R

Suzuki — Swift Sport

Volkswagen — Samba Bus Type 2 (T1)

Chris Holstrom Concepts — 1967 Chevy Nova

Chevrolet — Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

Two new maps have also been added:

Kyoto Driving Park Yamagawa

Kyoto Driving Park Miyabi

