Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.10 Out Now, Adds GT League Mode, Cars, Tracks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 1,221 Views
Sony has released update 1.10 for Gran Turismo Sport that requires 2.789GB of free space.
The update adds in the GT League Mode. It is similar to the GT Mode found in other entries in the franchise.
The update also adds in 12 new cars:
- Mazda — RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)
- Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)
- Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)
- Ford — F-150 SVT Raptor
- Lamborghini — Countach LP400
- Ferrari — F40
- Ferrari — Enzo Ferrari
- KTM — X-BOW R
- Suzuki — Swift Sport
- Volkswagen — Samba Bus Type 2 (T1)
- Chris Holstrom Concepts — 1967 Chevy Nova
- Chevrolet — Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)
Two new maps have also been added:
- Kyoto Driving Park Yamagawa
- Kyoto Driving Park Miyabi
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
What a sweet Christmas present! Not sure I’ll be able to play at my brother‘s over the holidays, but I’ll sure try. Thank you PD!
Unfortunately I think I'll only be able to see it next year.
2 Comments