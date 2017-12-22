Call of Duty: WWII Update Out Now on PS4 and Xbox One, Soon to PC - News

/ 629 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sledgehammer Games has released a new update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Call of Duty: WWII. It will release soon on Windows PC.

Read the complete patch notes below:

MULTIPLAYER:

Fixed issue where Social Rank rewards were not granting

Fixed issue where Confirmed Killer Order could be completed by collecting both friendly and enemy dog tags

Fixed issue where Confirmed Denier Order was not tracking properly

Other general UI fixes and improvements

WEAPON FIXES:

Buffed fire rate for MP-40 and M1928

Buffed Combat Shotgun damage range

Class-wide LMG movement speed buff and recoil buffs for MG15 and Lewis

Nerfed fire rate for FG42 and adjusted recoil accordingly

Nerfed Machine Pistol damage

RANKED PLAY:

Fixed Ranked Play UI bug where rank icons changed to the placement match icon in the scoreboard that appears before the AAR

ZOMBIES:

Fixed UI issues with Zombies 2XP

Fixed issue with Audio Log Recording Collectible

Fixed issue where players were able to deploy more than maximum number of S-Mine 44 explosives, and lost those deployed over the maximum

Fixed issue UI issue where kills with grenades were counting for the Blitz Used stat

Call of Duty: WWII is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles