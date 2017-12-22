Call of Duty: WWII Update Out Now on PS4 and Xbox One, Soon to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 629 Views
Sledgehammer Games has released a new update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Call of Duty: WWII. It will release soon on Windows PC.
Read the complete patch notes below:
MULTIPLAYER:
- Fixed issue where Social Rank rewards were not granting
- Fixed issue where Confirmed Killer Order could be completed by collecting both friendly and enemy dog tags
- Fixed issue where Confirmed Denier Order was not tracking properly
- Other general UI fixes and improvements
WEAPON FIXES:
- Buffed fire rate for MP-40 and M1928
- Buffed Combat Shotgun damage range
- Class-wide LMG movement speed buff and recoil buffs for MG15 and Lewis
- Nerfed fire rate for FG42 and adjusted recoil accordingly
- Nerfed Machine Pistol damage
RANKED PLAY:
- Fixed Ranked Play UI bug where rank icons changed to the placement match icon in the scoreboard that appears before the AAR
ZOMBIES:
- Fixed UI issues with Zombies 2XP
- Fixed issue with Audio Log Recording Collectible
- Fixed issue where players were able to deploy more than maximum number of S-Mine 44 explosives, and lost those deployed over the maximum
- Fixed issue UI issue where kills with grenades were counting for the Blitz Used stat
Shit... I’m right in the middle of trying to get Gold cami for the FG42...
1 Comments