Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night New Development Update Released - News

ArtPlay and Koji Igarashi have released the 10th development update video for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

"This month we’ve been busy adding interactive assets to make the environment more lively, so you can see things moving and spinning as you navigate the stages," reads an update on the game's Kickstarter page.

"In today's update, we're sharing a new stage! It's inspired by a traditional Japanese motif. Please enjoy the scenery and the colorful autumn leaves in this video preview. This is also the first time we are sharing this stage's soundtrack."

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC in the first half of 2018.

