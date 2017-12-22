Bloody Zombies Coming to Switch on December 23 - News

by, posted 1 day ago

nDreams VR announced Bloody Zombies is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 23 for $14.99 / £10.99 / €13.49.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bloody Zombies on Switch features extensive multiplayer support, with online and local co-op brawling for one to four players. Zombies have taken over the city and four survivors must fight together across the game’s full campaign. Bloody Zombies’ highly refined freeform combat features an expansive, unlockable moveset that can freely be chained into brutal, discoverable combos. With extensive support for the Nintendo Switch console, Bloody Zombies includes full controller and play mode support.

