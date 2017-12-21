Psychonauts 2 Delayed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 1,035 Views
Double Fine Productions announced it has delayed the release of Psychonauts 2 from the third quarter of 2018 to sometime after 2019.
Zak McClendon has an idea of when the game will be ready to release, however, he doesn't want to reveal the windows at this time.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Taking a look at Tim Schafer and Double Fine... Broken Age was kickstarted in early 2012, getting over seven times its intended goal of $400k. The game would not be finished until 2015, which was a problem because $3 million wasn't enough to pay for the game's development. The game got split in half, and Part 1 spent time in Early Access to collect a bit more money before a proper release. Part 2 wasn't released until Spring 2015. Massive Chalice was Kickstarted in Spring 2013. It raised $1250k after a goal of $750k, and was released in mid-2015. The game got review scores in the 70's and looking at some of the Steam reviews, the game appears to have been underdeveloped. The Remastered versions of Grim Fandango and Day of the Tentacle are often considered to be less than stellar versions of great games. Grim Fandango Remastered has a lot of glitches and meager visual enhancements, and neither remaster has, say, a hint system. I don't think Tim Schafer is very good at this.
Not at all surprised, sadly. There's a reason I don't fund Schafer's projects, I can't trust them to come out on time or at the quality that I'd personally want.
Should be worth it. What I've seen of Psychonauts 2 in action has exceeded my expectations.
Well im ready to play a delayed masterpiece than a rushed disappointment
