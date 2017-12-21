Battlefield: Bad Company Now Available on EA Access - News

Electronic Arts announced that EA Access subscribers can now play Battlefield: Bad Company. The game has been added to the Vault.

Youâ€™re in Bad Company, now. @Battlefield: Bad Company is available for EA Access members: https://t.co/4em0SJitdq pic.twitter.com/IMjePbZl08 — EA Access (@EAAccess) December 20, 2017

EA Access is exclusive to the Xbox One. It is priced at $4.99 for one month or $29.99 for 12 months.

