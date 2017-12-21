Buy PUBG on Xbox One and Get TitanFall 2 Free - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 1,021 Views
NewEgg is currently running a sale on the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds.
When you purchase the game for the standard price of $29.99 you will get a copy of TitanFall 2 for free.
The deal ends on 12am PT / 3am ET.
WOW Thats a great deal
"Please buy PUBG on XBox for the love of God, we'll give you anything!" Microsoft must be doing well
Why can't the PS4 have deals like this? Sony has been getting too comfortable in the lead.
I just got Titanfall 2 for $12. Deals are everywhere.
There was a 2 games for 30 promotion, at least here in Europe.
