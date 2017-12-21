Buy PUBG on Xbox One and Get TitanFall 2 Free - News

NewEgg is currently running a sale on the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds.

When you purchase the game for the standard price of $29.99 you will get a copy of TitanFall 2 for free.

The deal ends on 12am PT / 3am ET.

