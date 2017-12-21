PUBG Leaves Early Access, Here are the Patch Notes - News

/ 680 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds has officially left Steam Early Access with the release of version 1.0. Update 1.0 requires 12.6GB of free space.

Read the complete patch notes below:

Client optimisation

Optimized terrain data to reduce memory usage

Optimized texture to reduce memory usage

Optimized the sea by reducing wave effects

Reduced the lag issue when multiple players are in sight

Optimized character animations

Decrease memory usage of characters

Added LODs to further optimize weapon rendering for long distance

Optimized various world effects

Optimized various UI elements

Reduced the lag issue when terrain is loading

Decreased terrain loading time

Server optimisation

Reduced the server lag issue of players moving abnormally

Lobby

Redesigned the lobby background and UI

Replays menu

Added replay function which can record up to 1km around the character

Please enable the replay saving in Options before you enter a match

When the game ends, the replay will be saved and can be played on “Lobby – Replays” menu

Up to 20 replays can be saved. They will be automatically deleted in the oldest order when the number exceeds 20

You won’t be able to watch the replays made in the previous client version.

Replays control guide

J: Time line ON / OFF (Player can move to desired time, pause)

P: Pause

↑, ↓: Play speed change

B: Back to own character

W, A, S, D: Camera move

E, Q: Camera height change

Holding Shift, Ctrl: Camera move speed change

TAB: Open the player list (If you click the ID, camera moves to that player’s view)

V or LMB: Observing camera (You can see the view of the selected player)

C or RMB: Following camera (The camera follows selected player and you can control the camera angles and zoom)

F or SPACE: Free camera (Move to the camera view which can freely move on the map)

L: Open the battle list (You can check engagements with and around the currently selected player)

M: Map (If you LMB click the player’s icon on the map, you can move to the observing camera of the selected player. If you RMB click any empty area of the map, you can move to the free camera at that position)

Added a character control function. Now you can allocate a number to a currently observed character with Ctrl+0~9, and move to the previously marked character by pressing 0~9

This function is unavailable if the allocated character is over 1km away from own character

-Added a position control function. Now you can allocate a number to an area of the map at current position with Ctrl+0~9 (Numpad), and move to the previously marked area by pressing 0~9 (Numpad). The camera will be moved to the location below, if a number isn’t allocated.

“0”Key : Novorepnoye / Prison

“1”Key : Severny / La Cobreria

“2”Key : Georgopol / Torre Ahumada

“3”Key : Rozhok / Campo Militar

“4”Key : Yasnaya Polyana / EL Pozo

“5”Key : Pochinki / San Martin

“6”Key : Lipovka / El Azahar

“7”Key : Mylta / Valle del Mar

“8”Key : Primorsk / Los Leones

“9”Key : Military Base / Puerto Paraiso

World

Added a new map – Miramar

Miramar will temporarily have a higher chance of being selected

Miramar supports Clear, and Sunrise weather types

Miramar builds on and modifies the core Battle Royale experience by providing varied visuals and gameplay

Vaulting & Climbing action will be even more useful when crossing the Miramar terrain

Players can experience highly tactical battles that will force them to utilize their cover and concealment skills

Choosing the vehicle type is more important than before, as off-road driving is now different from on-road driving experience

Which map is played will be selected randomly when a match begins

Removed rainy and foggy weather from Erangel

Items

Added new Ghillie suit to the care package

R1895 will not spawn in Miramar

Kar98k will no longer be included in care packages. World spawn rate of Kar98k will remain the same

Added five new weapons

Added DP-28 which is Erangel exclusive. DP-28 will be spawned in world. It has a 47-round pan magazine for 7.62mm. Sights and a 4x scope can be attached. It has low firing rate but a long effective firing range with high damage

Added AUG A3. The AUG A3 can be obtained from care packages. It’s a variant of a bull-pup assault rifle that uses a 5.56mm 30-round magazine as standard and 40 rounds when extended. It has high muzzle velocity, high rate of fire and low vertical recoil.

Added R45 which is Miramar exclusive. R45 will be spawned in world, it uses .45 ammo and 6 bullets can be loaded. Red dot sight can be attached. It has high accuracy and faster reload speed than R1895

Added Win94 which is Miramar exclusive. Win94 will be spawned in world. It’s a variant of a lever action rifle that uses .45 ammo and 8 bullets can be loaded. It’s for an expert player since it doesn’t take any attachments except bullet loops and is mid-range effective with slow reload speed but high damage

Added Sawed-Off which is Miramar exclusive. Sawed-Off will be spawned in world. It uses 12 gauge shot and 2 shells can be loaded. No attachments available. It has short range, high dispersion, lower damage than other shotguns but can fire in rapid succession

Vehicles

Added three new vehicles

Added Van. Van is a six-seat vehicle and Miramar exclusive. It has low maximum speed and driving force but it has the highest HP in the game. Therefore, the Van can be useful in various tactical situations

Added Pickup. Pickup is a four-seat off-road vehicle and Miramar exclusive. It is designed to be well adjusted for Miramar’s bumpy terrain. Pickup is the most all-around vehicle in the game and suitable for various playstyles

Added Aquarail. Aquarail is a two-seat water vehicle. The player in the passenger seat can user their weapons. It has good cornering and high mobility so you can expect Aquarail to do well in guerrilla tactics.

Motorcycle and Buggy are also available in Miramar. They have different skins compared to their Erangel cousins.

Animation

Added vaulting & climbing action

Additional vaulting animation for objects with a height of approx. 60 cm or lower (when holding down the Shift key)

Greatly reduced jacket/coat clipping issue when moving in ADS while leaning

Added the missing firing mode switching animations (and sounds) to UZI

Transitions between sprinting and running animations are now smoother

Leaning animations have been improved to ensure consistency between ADS/FPP and TPP

The position of the gun in FPP will be lowered depending on the scope or other attachment that is mounted on the firearm

Tweaked the FPP animations and limits to reduce seeing the inside of own character

Moved the camera to correct position in FPP mode for drivers

Position of most of the guns in FPP has been changed to ensure further reduction of clipping with clothing

Gameplay

Ballistics overhaul

Projectiles fired from firearms are now affected by air drag. This means that projectiles will now lose velocity over time leading to greater bullet drop and longer travel time

Hit areas have been modified

Neck is now protected by the helmet

Damage to the chest area is increased

Base damage is now modified by weapon class

The actual damage is now taking into account following multipliers

Base damage stat of the weapon

Distance traveled by the projectile (damage decreases over distance)

Hit area damage multiplier

Weapon class multiplier

Bullets now penetrate water based on the velocity of projectile (the faster the velocity, more shallow the penetration)

Improved water penetration particle effects

Weapon balance

Increased sprinting speed while holding DMR in hands (now as fast as assualt rifles)

Decreased recoil for Mk14

Decreased duration of camera shake while firing Vector (Vector should now be slightly easier to handle while shooting)

-Sniper rifles

Decreased firing rate of SKS and Mini-14

Increased damage of Kar98k and M24 and reduced damage of AWM.

Increased slightly the drag effect of M24

Increased the drag effect on Kar98k

-Win94

Added red tip for Win94 ironsights for easier aiming

Increased the zoom level on Win94 in ADS while holding breath

Increased recoil

-Attachment

Added markings for zeroing distances on 15x scope reticle texture

Added new 4x reticle for sniper, SMG, 5.56mm and 7.62mm weapons

Large scopes (8x, 15x) now have variable zoom that can be adjusted using the Mouse Wheel (by default)

Red dot, holo and 2x sights can now have their reticle’s brightness adjusted using Mouse Wheel

Deleted M16A4 from the tool tip of 8x and 15x scopes

Added blur effect on the outside of scopes

Vehicles

Vehicle driving balance is modified

Vehicle driving is adjusted to be more realistic

Improved the vehicle and passenger animations

Added the ability to bandage and boost while in a vehicle (only for the passengers)

Unified the sizes of all UAZ models, the number of seats decreased to 4

Others

Fixed the excessive aim-punch while leaning in ADS mode

Removed the blurring effect of the weapon and objects close to camera that appeared in non-ADS mode

The healing period for bandages has been reduced to 4.5 seconds from 8.5 seconds The casting time and the amount of health restored are the same as before

Players can now parachute and land on certain areas that were not previously accessible, including the outskirts of the island

Lowered camera position when proning in third-person

Increased the vertical aiming range in prone stance

Sound

Changed the lobby music

Improved vehicle engine sounds

Added a sound that will be played around the edge of the blue zone

Added three different sound effects for the red zone

Sounds of bombs being released

Sounds of bombs falling

Sounds of bombs exploding

Added sounds when character jumps into water. Sound will be different based on the speed

Improved the sound effect of frag grenade:

The sound changes depending on the distance from the explosion

For example, player can hear only the explosion sound from long distance but within 20m distance, player can hear the explosion sound and the sound of the debris raised by the explosion

Lowered the reverb for the character’s voice when getting hit indoors

UI/UX

Improved the backpack capacity UI in the inventory screen

Moved the kill log from the bottom left corner to the top right corner

Applied a new font for English

Improved designs for in-game HUD, option window, inventory, menu screen, and system message box

Redesigned the color of HP bar

Displayed in yellow when the HP is below 50%

Displayed in red when the HP is below 25%

Displayed in red and blinking when the HP is below 10%

Helmet, vest, bag HUD UI elements will now be on by default

Improved Solo/Team Play UI

Moved health bars of team member(s) from the top left corner to the bottom left corner

Changed colors and markings in the mini map, world Map, and team list UI

Added indicators for team members to check their status (vehicle, parachuting, alive/dead, DBNO, connection status, etc.)

Improved interaction HUD

If there is no more room left in the backpack, the font will turn red to show that items cannot be picked up

Improved the mini map and the world map

Decreased the saturation of the mini map to further emphasize information of team members

Adjusted the colors of the world map to increase visibility of markers and other information

Players can check team members’ FOV direction through the world map and the mini map

When team members get on the same vehicle, a single indicator will appear

Added deathcam feature that can be found in Settings.

Applied a blur effect to the background of the game result screen

Added two new keybindings to enable toggle/hold action for Aiming and ADS on separate keys

Added an option to remap the replay function keys (Timeline on/off, Play/Pause, Play Speed)

Languages

Added four languages: Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico) and Chinese (Traditional)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles