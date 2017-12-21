PS4 Pro Tops 500,000 Units Sold in Japan - News

The PlayStation 4 Pro has surpassed 500,000 units sold in Japan, according to the latest figures from Media Create. The console has sold 511,0255 units as of the week ending December 17.

The PlayStation 4 Pro accounts for 8.85 percent of the total PlayStation 4 sales.

The PlayStation 4 Pro launched worldwide on November 10, 2016.

Thanks DualShockers.

