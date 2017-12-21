Killzone 2 and 3 Multiplayer Servers Going Offline on March 29 - News

/ 979 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games announced it will shut down the multiplayer servers for both Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 on March 29th, 2018.

"The single player campaign for both games will remain accessible, but online play and related functionality will no longer work," said Guerrilla Games in a blog post.

"As we near the end of the online lifecycle for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, we’d like to express how grateful we are for all the support and feedback we’ve received from the community over the last eight years. Your enthusiasm is what drove us to hone our craft and grow as a studio. We hope you enjoyed playing Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 online as much as we did creating them."

Killzone 2 was released for the PlayStation 3 on February 26, 2009, while Killzone 3 was released for the PlayStation 3 on February 22, 2011.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles