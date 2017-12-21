Killzone 2 and 3 Multiplayer Servers Going Offline on March 29 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 979 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games announced it will shut down the multiplayer servers for both Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 on March 29th, 2018.
"The single player campaign for both games will remain accessible, but online play and related functionality will no longer work," said Guerrilla Games in a blog post.
"As we near the end of the online lifecycle for Killzone 2 and Killzone 3, we’d like to express how grateful we are for all the support and feedback we’ve received from the community over the last eight years. Your enthusiasm is what drove us to hone our craft and grow as a studio. We hope you enjoyed playing Killzone 2 and Killzone 3 online as much as we did creating them."
Killzone 2 was released for the PlayStation 3 on February 26, 2009, while Killzone 3 was released for the PlayStation 3 on February 22, 2011.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
One of the sickest Futuristic FPS we ever had closes it's door ... Glory to Helghast !!
Shame. Killzone 2 was the best multiplayer I ever played
Perfect time for a k3 and k2 ps4 remaster
I would mind that. Maybe even remake the first game with the Shadowfall engine. But I dont think they would bother porting the multiplayer. It wasnt very popular, Uncharted remasters didnt have multiplayer either.
- +1
I don't actually care that much if they remastered the multilayer although I did enjoy killzone 2. Someone like Cambridge studio would have been perfect but I guess their gone. I'd also enjoy a remaster of the first. Maybe blue hole will when they are done with SoTC
- +1
The only FPS that I played for real (the only one where I was good at) online. Good memories.
Somebody downvoted you for this...seriously. Anyways, I owned and played 2 and 3, but only tried the campaign. Always kinda regretted not giving the multiplayer a spin, because from all accounts it was quite good.
- +2
Here guys, take an upvote from me :-) Loved both titles and even tough I usually got my ass kicked I still loved them :-)
- +3
hahaha, no worries, when I said i was good at it, I meant that I got kicked my ass NOT so hard like in other FPSs. I liked multiplayer because, as the videogame was gory, when you shot another player, and blood started spraying off, it felt like you were really hurting them Xp
- +2
my mind exploded when i first time played killzone 2 at an electronics store it was beautiful to say the least
Kinda surprised theyre still running. Honestly, KZ2 multiplayer was pretty much dead when KZ3 released and that game didnt have a big population either. Which is why they released a multiplayer only version on PSN for like 7 bucks. Futhermore, the PS4 game saw a fast population decline. This series never had a very active MP.
I have one more trophy for Killzone 3 for platinum and they're about to turn off online play :(
Did anyone played this online?
- +1
- 0
8 Comments