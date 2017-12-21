Microsoft is Offering 1 Month of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for $1 - News

Microsoft is offering the first month of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for just $1 / €1 to anyone who is not subscribed.

The offer is available until January 5, however, it is not available for current subscribers.





For every new subscription made through the promotion Microsoft will donate $10 in Xbox Game Pass credits to hospitals around the world.

