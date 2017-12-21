Final Fantasy XIV Rise of a New Sun Update Screenshots Released - News

Square Enix has released the first screenshots of the upcoming 4.2 update for Final Fantasy XIV titled Rise of a New Sun.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC.

View the rest of screenshots below:

