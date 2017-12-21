Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Y’shtola and Noctis Character Trailers - News

/ 493 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Square Enix has released two new character trailers Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduce Final Fantasy XIV‘s Y’shtola and Final Fantasy XV‘s Noctis.



View other character trailers and news on the game here, here, here, here and here.

View them below:

Here is an overview of each character:

Y’shtola

Y’shtola is talented in long-range attacks. She supports her team by weakening opponents through spells with added effects to hinder the playing field.

Noctis

Heir apparent to the Lucian throne, Noctis’ trials begin when he sets forth from the crown city in order to wed the Lady Lunafreya Nox Fleuret. In combat, he wields spectral weapons that he forges from thin air—a power possessed by those of his royal line.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles