Arms 5.0 Update Launches December 21, Adds New Fighter - News

/ 734 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Nintendo announced 5.0 update for Arms will release on December 21. The update will add a new fighter to the game.

Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

