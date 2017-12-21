Arms 5.0 Update Launches December 21, Adds New Fighter - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 days ago / 734 Views
Nintendo announced 5.0 update for Arms will release on December 21. The update will add a new fighter to the game.
Breaking news! #ARMS Version 5 will arrive within this year. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rv4m7AniTD— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 17, 2017
Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
New bad guy? :)
I need to get back into Arms but soooo busy with Mario Odyssey and Resident Evil Revelations 2....
2 Comments