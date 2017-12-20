Fire Emblem Warriors Update 1.3, DLC Pack 1 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the 1.3 update for Fire Emblem Warriors, as well as the DLC PACK #1 - Fire Emblem Fates.

View the action trailers for the DLC below:





Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS.

